Hill Climb Racing now has 2 billion downloads under its belt, and climbing

Racing through the hills since 2012

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Hill Climb Racing
  • Evergreen physics-based gameplay 
  • 13 years in the biz and counting
  • The third instalment is currently in soft launch

The mobile market is incredibly saturated, with plenty of beloved adventures shutting down left and right (case in point: this year will see Game Freak's Pandoland closing its doors in March). Thankfully, one franchise that's still going strong after a whopping 13 years is Hill Climb Racing - and with more than two billion downloads under its belt, it certainly doesn't seem like Fingersoft will be slowing down the physics-fueled mayhem any time soon.

Honestly, at first glance, you might wonder just what makes such a simple-looking adventure such a massive hit. It doesn't boast AAA-level visuals, nor does it have a mind-blowing narrative that'll stay with you long after you've turned the proverbial last page. But it's been an evergreen hit for a reason - and that's because of its incredibly compelling loop and its regular updates that've kept it fresh all these years.

By the way, that two-billion milestone doesn't even include the sequels yet. Plus, there's the LEGO Hill Climb Adventures spinoff too, and with Hill Climb Racing 3 currently in regional soft launch, I think it's pretty safe to say that if you're a fan of the IP, there's never been a more exciting time than now.

The titular hill climbing doesn't have to break the bank, either - it's free to play on the App Store and on Google Play, with Hill Climb Racing Lite available to dive right into if you happen to like playing on your browser. You can access this via Poki.com or YouTube Playables - or, if you'd rather not have any pesky ads pop up and ruin your concentration, you can also give Hill Climb Racing+ a go on Apple Arcade.

In any case, we've got a bunch of tip-top tips on Hill Climb Racing if you're looking to defy gravity on your way to the top, as well as a list of the best racing games on Android to get your fill of something similar!

