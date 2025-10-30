Hill Climb Racing 3 soft-launches in select regions, now with real-time multiplayer

Unpredictability in real time

The sequel to the physics-based franchise is here

Real-time multiplayer is now very much a thing

Soft-launched in the UK, Norway, Sweden, and Finland

It's time to take a break from all the Halloween-themed news! Fingersoft has officially soft-launched Hill Climb Racing 3, offering plenty of multiplayer mayhem on mobile. The sequel still has that physics-fueled racing feel fans of the franchise know and love, and if you happen to be based in the UK, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, you can get your hands on this racer right now.

I've never really been a big racer, but when the tracks add something as chaotic and unpredictable as this, it's always appealing. But I suppose what makes this sequel a real treat for fans of the IP is that you can now enjoy real-time multiplayer here - a first in the series.

What does this mean, exactly? Only that you can crash and climb your way through the tracks in real time while going up against your online frenemies across the leaderboards.

Additionally, you can turn the tide with special gadgets and handy boosts with every race, as well as customise your ride with plenty of cosmetics to really make a name for yourself out there.

It's also nice to know that the studio is committed to taking player feedback seriously, as they will supposedly be doing tweaks as the soft launch goes on. New regions will be opened soon enough too, it seems, and with plenty of improvements along the way.

That said, if you're one of the lucky racers who can access Hill Climb Racing 3 right now, you can head on over to Google Play to give it a go. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. In the meantime, though, you can also have a look at the official Facebook page for more info, or our list of the best racing games on Android to get your fill of something similar while you wait!