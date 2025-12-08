Hill Climb Racing Lite brings the iconic chaos to browsers on Poki

The beloved physics racer is now playable instantly in your browser

Hill Climb Racing Lite is now globally available on Poki.com

The release adds World Tour and the new Cartapult feature

The original physics mayhem is more accessible than ever

Hill Climb Racing is one of those series that refuses to leave your brain once it’s in there. If you played mobile games anytime in the last decade, chances are you’ve flipped a jeep, snapped a suspension, and watched poor Newton Bill ragdoll into a fuel can. Now you can relive all of that chaos without downloading a thing, because Hill Climb Racing Lite has rolled out globally on Poki.com.

It’s a surprisingly perfect fit. The Lite version feels like a time capsule – that classic bouncy, “this hill absolutely should not exist in nature” driving loop intact, but now it loads in seconds inside your browser. No updates, no storage panic, just you, a tiny car, and physics that were definitely not signed off by any engineer.

That doesn’t mean new features don’t exist. The lite version features the World Tour, which turns the usual infinite hill scaling into a sequence of stages with actual finish lines. You still get the eccentric vehicles and the wild inclines, but the linear progression gives your runs a little more structure. It’s the closest the franchise has ever come to behaving, but not too close, thankfully.

Then there’s Cartapult, a mechanic that feels like Fingersoft looked at the restart button and asked, “But what if we yeeted you straight back into the crash zone?” Instead of resetting from the start, you’re slingshotted back into the track from the point you wiped out, letting you continue runs with all the grace of a rubber-banded astronaut.

Hill Climb Racing Lite landing on Poki also means the series is now just… everywhere. Phones, tablets, consoles, and now browsers, the franchise is basically on a world tour of its own. And honestly, it suits it. Few physics playgrounds sell chaos this cleanly.

