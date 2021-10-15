Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes
A whole lot of free goodies await after you redeem Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes including free EXP, gold, diamonds and more!
If you were looking for some Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes, then your search is over, you've found them. Today we've prepared a fresh list of codes to help you stay up-to-date with the latest freebies in the game.
Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer is an absolutely adorable idle RPG where you have to assemble a team of powerful chibi-style heroes and take them into battle in order to obliterate opponents. It's pretty simple at its core, but it's full of events and other fun little features that make it a great game to play if you want to relax and enjoy some quick mobile gaming.
Working Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes
- HQXTIGERPEACH
- TALK0807
- TALK2108
- Dryades
- Hero666 - Rewards: 10 Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 100 Diamonds
- Quest888 - Rewards: 5 Race Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 200 Diamonds
- Survey666 - Rewards: 1 Summon Scroll, 5x 5-Star Hero Shards
- HQXDISCORD - Rewards: 2 Summon Scrolls, 20k Gold
How to redeem codes in Heroes' Quest: AFK ExplorerIn order to redeem the codes, simply tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen, and then select the Code button. Afterwards, you just have to type in your code and hit Redeem. That's it! The rewards will automatically be granted to you, as long as the codes you enter are valid.
How to get more redeem codes?You can occasionally find more codes on the game's official Facebook page, or on the Discord server. However, your best chance to stay up-to-date with the latest codes is to follow our page because we keep this list updated regularly. If you rummage through our website, you'll find a rather large collection containing Idle Heroes codes, Code Atma gift codes, Mobile Legends redeem codes and many others.
Also, if you find any codes that we haven't mentioned, feel free to leave them down in the comments below and we'll update the list right away.
