If you were looking for some Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes, then your search is over, you've found them. Today we've prepared a fresh list of codes to help you stay up-to-date with the latest freebies in the game.

Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer is an absolutely adorable idle RPG where you have to assemble a team of powerful chibi-style heroes and take them into battle in order to obliterate opponents. It's pretty simple at its core, but it's full of events and other fun little features that make it a great game to play if you want to relax and enjoy some quick mobile gaming.

Working Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer codes

HQXTIGERPEACH

TALK0807

TALK2108

Dryades



Hero666 - Rewards: 10 Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 10 Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 100 Diamonds Quest888 - Rewards: 5 Race Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 5 Race Summon Scrolls, 20k EXP Orbs, 30k Gold, 200 Diamonds Survey666 - Rewards: 1 Summon Scroll, 5x 5-Star Hero Shards

- Rewards: 1 Summon Scroll, 5x 5-Star Hero Shards HQXDISCORD - Rewards: 2 Summon Scrolls, 20k Gold

Below you will find a list of all the latest redeem codes in the game, so make sure to claim them quickly, before they expire.

How to redeem codes in Heroes' Quest: AFK Explorer

How to get more redeem codes?

In order to redeem the codes, simply tap on your avatar in the upper left corner of the screen, and then select the Settings button. Afterwards, you just have to enter the code and hit Confirm. That's it! The rewards will automatically be granted to you, as long as the codes you enter are valid. You can occasionally find more codes on the game's official Facebook page, or on the Discord server. However, your best chance to stay up-to-date with the latest codes is to follow our page because we keep this list updated regularly.

Also, if you find any codes that we haven't mentioned, feel free to leave them down in the comments below and we'll update the list right away.