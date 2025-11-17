Menu
Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses review - "Video game-inspired but still sleek!"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
  • Officially licensed pair of WoW glasses
  • Subtle details on the frames
  • Comes with collectors' accessories

Gunnar is known for their range of blue light glasses, with the aim to reduce eye strain so that you can use phones and computers to game for longer. They've got a bunch of different ranges of these types of glasses, from those inspired by tech hubs to ones perfect for working in the office.

There are also those that take inspiration from popular video games, and the World of Warcraft Sylvanas glasses fit into the last category.

These glasses take inspiration from the iconic Wayfarer style, which is meant to mimic her eyes. The frames themselves are made of purple polymer, which has an interesting shade that feels like a dark lavender. 

Glasses with accessories

On the sides, there is this small metal detail and a little World of Warcraft logo, which are fantastic touches. This pair of Gunnar glasses doesn't scream WoW, but instead honours the franchise with subtle touches, which makes them very versatile.

The Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses also come with a large, hard case, a protective pouch with a WoW-inspired design, and a microfiber collector's cloth with another design on it. These little touches continue to bring the collaboration to life, creating something that fans will find both sleek and functional.

Little detail on the frame of the glasses

Like with all Gunnar glasses, this pair has an anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating and comes in two tints. The Amber tint has a bit of a gold hue through them, but blocks the majority of the blue light you'll be absorbing from your devices, whereas the Clear lens has less tint but still does a good job of blocking a bunch of the light. These lenses have the goal of reducing eye strain so that you can play longer. 

Even for people who aren't a huge fan of WoW, this is a very stylish and sleek pair of glasses that has a lot of premium features to it.

Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses review - "Video game-inspired but still sleek!"

The Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses is an officially licensed pair of WoW-inspired glasses that come with accessories that match.
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
Twitter
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley