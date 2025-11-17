Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses review - "Video game-inspired but still sleek!"

Officially licensed pair of WoW glasses

Subtle details on the frames

Comes with collectors' accessories

Gunnar is known for their range of blue light glasses, with the aim to reduce eye strain so that you can use phones and computers to game for longer. They've got a bunch of different ranges of these types of glasses, from those inspired by tech hubs to ones perfect for working in the office.

There are also those that take inspiration from popular video games, and the World of Warcraft Sylvanas glasses fit into the last category.

These glasses take inspiration from the iconic Wayfarer style, which is meant to mimic her eyes. The frames themselves are made of purple polymer, which has an interesting shade that feels like a dark lavender.

On the sides, there is this small metal detail and a little World of Warcraft logo, which are fantastic touches. This pair of Gunnar glasses doesn't scream WoW, but instead honours the franchise with subtle touches, which makes them very versatile.

The Gunnar World of Warcraft Sylvanas Glasses also come with a large, hard case, a protective pouch with a WoW-inspired design, and a microfiber collector's cloth with another design on it. These little touches continue to bring the collaboration to life, creating something that fans will find both sleek and functional.

Like with all Gunnar glasses, this pair has an anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating and comes in two tints. The Amber tint has a bit of a gold hue through them, but blocks the majority of the blue light you'll be absorbing from your devices, whereas the Clear lens has less tint but still does a good job of blocking a bunch of the light. These lenses have the goal of reducing eye strain so that you can play longer.

Even for people who aren't a huge fan of WoW, this is a very stylish and sleek pair of glasses that has a lot of premium features to it.