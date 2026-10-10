Among Us Story: On Guard lets you solve a single-player murder mystery before the Impostor gets to you too

Among Us Story: On Guard takes the hit social deduction game to single player

Take on the role of the Guard and find out who is the Impostor before you're ejected

Complete minigames, both new and familiar, and negotiate with your deranged crewmates

Although social deduction has always been popular, including in gaming with Town of Salem and other Werewolf-likes, I don't think it's hyperbole to say Among Us catapulted it to new heights of popularity. Now, Among Us is taking the social aspect out, with a new single-player spinoff, Among Us Story: On Guard, set to arrive on mobile in early 2027!

It's a bold direction for the series, and sees you playing as the titular Guard on board a ship in deep space. As you might expect from a game of Among Us, things take a dark turn with a mysterious murder, and when suspicion falls on you, you'll have to act fast to discover who the true impostor is.

Time to vent

In terms of gameplay, Among Us Story resembles your typical detective sim, a bit like Danganronpa. You examine the scenes of the crime, find evidence and start drawing logical conclusions to find out who committed the crime. With three distinct endings, there's multiple ways to win...or lose.

At its core, Among Us Story is just that, a single-player take on the original. There're still minigames both new and familiar, while you'll need to negotiate with your unhinged colleagues to prevent yourself from being launched into space.

It does seem to me as though Innersloth are also hedging their bets a bit with Among Us Story, which is welcome to see. Rather than going all-in with a massive single-player spinoff, they're starting small and exploring how to bring the world of Among Us to a solo adventure, and all that entails. So keep your eyes peeled for when Among Us Story: On Guard launches February 17th, 2027 for mobile!

In the meantime, if you want other interesting games to play, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?