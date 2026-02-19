GrandChase adds Lime(S) alongside growth events, login rewards, and new progression support

Lime(S) joins as an SR magic hero focused on sustained area damage

Four-week growth event boosts progression up to high ranks

Lunar New Year login rewards and future hero Iyoung teased

GrandChase Mobile has rolled out another routine content update, this time adding the new Special Hero Lime(S) to the roster. It’s a pretty generic character release for the RPG, paired with a batch of growth events and login rewards that should give you a reason to check back in if you’ve been away for a while.

Lime(S) arrives as an SR magic-type hero focused on sustained area damage, making her a practical option for Life attribute stages where clearing waves matters more than single-target pressure. Her backstory takes a darker direction too, with a Character Story Event exploring how a supposed angelic encounter led to accusations of heresy and turned her into a fugitive.

If you’re thinking about where she fits into your current lineup, it might be worth peeking at our GrandChase tier list before committing your resources.

As usual, most of the update revolves around progression support. A four-week growth event lets you raise Lime(S) up to Transcendence Rank 6, Chaser Rank 25, and Soul Imprint Rank 15, while also introducing free Spirit support up to Rank 5 for the first time with a Special Hero.

The Extreme Jump Event adds something else to go after, offering growth support for up to two heroes, and the Spirit Titanic Growth Dungeon helps push three characters toward higher Spirit ranks without too much grinding.

Outside of Lime(S), there’s a Lunar New Year login event starting February 24th that hands out an SR hero alongside upgrade materials, plus a future character release already scheduled. Iyoung is set to arrive on March 10th, which should shake up team builds once you get a feel for how she slots into the current meta.

Until then, checking the latest GrandChase codes could help you squeeze a little more value out of the ongoing events.