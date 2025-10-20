Hello Kitty Island Adventure introduces Interlude of Dreams and its most out there adventure yet

Warp 9

Hello Kitty Island Adventure's latest expansion is here

Interlude of Dreams takes you to a new place, space!

Gather Cantgetium and trade it in for new space-themed cosmetics and furniture

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a life-sim themed around, well, the iconic Sanrio mascot. It's all about Hello Kitty and her friends having magical adventures and exploring, so what do you think the next expansion would be about? If you guessed Star Trek-style exploration of the universe, then you'd be right.

Interlude of Dreams is available now in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and sees you joining Captain Badtz-maru for a new sci-fi themed adventure. Available until November 2nd, you'll head to space and cruise the galaxy seeking out the rare mineral known as Cantgetium (oh, just got that).

Get enough of this mineral and you'll be able to trade it in for an Ikea catalogue's worth of themed furniture. That includes a new wallpaper which transforms your Cabin into a space craft, as well as world character outfits for Hello Kitty, Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Pochacco and Chococat.

These are the voyages of the starship Hello Kitty

Suffice it to say, then this is a pretty out there idea for an expansion. But at the same time, even if it's now what you expect from Hello Kitty, I doubt that any of you are going to be complaining about it either.

The new cosmetics and activities mean that you'll be able to enjoy plenty of sci-fi-themed action and furniture, too. It might be a bit strange and not the first thing you'd associate with Sanrio, but I don't necessarily think that being different is a bad thing in this case.

And since Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an Apple Arcade exclusive, maybe it's time for you to dig into that service a little bit? If you want to see what other options are out there on mobile, go ahead and take a gander through our list of all the games on Apple Arcade!