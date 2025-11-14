Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes autumn with Boutique Chic, and early Christmas with Give & Gather event

Cinnamoroll needs your help

Deliver presents to everyone in City Town

Customise your avatar with chic new looks

Collect leaves and earn autumn-themed goodies

If you've now safely landed back on Earth after that interstellar adventure last month, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is inviting you to welcome the lovely autumn season with this month's Days of Plenty update. The adorable life sim tasks you with lending Cinnamoroll a hand in delivering Give & Gather gifts - and when an ultra-cute doggo (who looks suspiciously like a bunny) asks for help, you can't possibly say no to that, can you?

Now, when you're all done playing early Santa with those gifts, you can also kick back and relax with Keroppi, or simply unleash your inner child by leaping onto leaf piles to collect, well, leaves. These leafy rewards can, in turn, be used to redeem mushroom and forest-themed goodies; plus, you can earn themed clothes and furniture too to complete all those cottagecore feels.

Meanwhile, Update 2.11 is aptly titled “Boutique Chic”, and that's because Kuromi's new boutique is in town (City Town, to be exact).

You get to personalise your avatar even further - and since we're all about mobile here, I simply love the fact that this update is available to Apple Arcade players first before anything else.

In any case, fall has definitely arrived - even the trailer sees Hello Kitty gently sliding down on top of a leaf just because - and the visuals are all about golden bursts of orange and brown. I'm still pretty sore that there doesn't seem to be any trace of my beloved Gudetama here (you can have a look at our guide on where to find all the Gudetama though), but given all the lovely colours, I'm willing to forgive.

In any case, the event runs until November 18th, so there are still a few days left for you to dive right in from Hello Kitty Island Adventure's official website!