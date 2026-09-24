EA Sports FC Mobile's 27 season update gives you a brand-new PvE mode and tactical control

EA Sports FC Mobile's season 27 update has just arrived with a visual refresh

It also introduces the pseudo-roguelike Gauntlet Mode, sending you through a series of tough matches

Meanwhile, Game Plans offer you greater control over the actions of your team, their attack and defence

Even without the FIFA licence, EA Sports FC has proven to be a major hit, including on mobile. Now, with the introduction of the EA Sports FC Mobile season 27 update, there's even more to enjoy, including the introduction of Gauntlet Mode and Game Plans, which supplement a visual refresh for the 2027 season.

Gauntlet Mode is perhaps the most interesting here as it's a pseudo-roguelike that has you progressing through a series of matches and attempting to reach the end. The key mechanic here is that players are limited in the number of times they can appear, meaning you'll need to craft different lineups to keep your star players available while making use of more overlooked footballers.

Run the gauntlet

Fortunately, the season 27 update also introduces a new mechanic in the form of Game Plans, which offers you greater control over how your players act during the course of a match. Whether that's focusing on attack, defence, a balance, or even going all-out with ultra defence and ultra attack! You can even switch them mid-match to adapt to changing circumstances.

Finally, there's the addition of new PlayStyles with the Incisive Through Pass and Dead Ball, which respectively improve passing accuracy and free kicks. All this, and a new pass on visuals, means FC Mobile looks fresher than ever!

Of course, many players on console and PC are already complaining about EA's latest footballing effort. But that seems par for the course. Hopefully, the mobile version lives up to the hype, and if these new additions are any indication, it certainly will!

But maybe EA FC Mobile isn't what you're looking for in a sports sim? In which case, be sure to check out our list of the best football games on iOS for some interesting picks from across the genre that offer both arcade action and gritty simulationist takes on the beautiful game!