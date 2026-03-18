Hearthstone's Cataclysm expansion unleashes Deathwing with 135 new cards

Become the chaos

Cataclysm adds 135 cards and Deathwing, Worldbreaker Hero card

Colossal keyword returns alongside new Herald and Shatter mechanics

Chromie brings free cards from past expansions for limited-time use

Deathwing has always had a flair for the dramatic. In World of Warcraft, he didn't just return; he tore the world open and remade it in fire. He's not exactly the kind of villain you talk down. Hearthstone's latest expansion, Cataclysm, borrows that same energy - big cards, bigger minions, and Deathwing himself at the centre of it, being as unreasonable as ever.

The new expansion is now live, bringing 135 new cards alongside a mix of returning mechanics and some new content. The headline is a new Hero Card - Deathwing, Worldbreaker, available to Shaman and Warrior. Play it, and you’re no longer just reacting to the chaos. You are the chaos, with access to four different abilities that essentially let you reshape the board in your favour.

It wouldn’t be a Deathwing-themed expansion without things getting oversized. The Colossal keyword makes a return, bringing massive minions that don’t just occupy one space but spill across the board in pieces, arms, heads, and various other unpleasant additions.

New mechanics push things further. Herald acts as an early warning system, summoning smaller units tied to your Colossal minions before they actually hit the board. Think of it as a preview of the problems your opponent is about to deal with.

Then there’s Shatter, which is a bit more tactical. Cards with this keyword are split into two fragments when added to your hand, sitting at opposite ends. You can play them separately, or if you manage your hand carefully, recombine them into a stronger version with combined effects.

To round things out, Chromie has pulled in a selection of cards from past expansions, including Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un’Goro. These are available as free Dream City Trial cards for the duration of the event, giving you a larger pool to experiment with while everything else is busy collapsing.

And if you’re in the mood for more competitive chaos beyond the tavern, you might also want to check out our list of the best multiplayer games on Android.