Hearthstone launches Battlegrounds season 12 with a timely twist to things

Things are getting warped!

Season 12 of Hearthstone's Battlegrounds is here

The update offers a new reward track and the Timewarped Tavern mechanic

It also sees the introduction of more heroes and the celebratory Welcome to the Neighbourhood event

It's very rare for something to outgrow the shadow of something as big as World of Warcraft. But having seen so many people pick up Hearthstone who otherwise have no interest in Blizzard's hit MMORPG or the RTS that spawned it, I think it's safe to say it did. Now, you can jump into Battlegrounds season 12 as Hearthstone brings a timely twist to proceedings!

Coming just after the Across the Timeways update, the main addition is that of the Timewarped Tavern. This new addition to the duel will see the titular tavern make its appearance twice each game and offer you a selection of five different cards, with a different set each time.

Naturally, season 12 will also see the addition of a new Season Pass and reward track featuring themed cosmetics, 13 new Hero skins, a new Bartender and even more goodies to fit the time-twisting theme.

Back to the future

Even if you're not otherwise fussed on getting onto the reward track, you'll want to check in between December 3rd and the 10th. That's because the new Welcome to the Neighbourhood event is going live, celebrating the arrival of housing in World of Warcraft (a mere two-plus decades since Ultimate Online did it, but I digress).

Welcome to the Neighbourhood will offer some straightforward quests to nab goodies, such as Welcome Home! cards in both normal and golden varieties, or the Hearth and Home card for completing the requisite housebuilding achievement in WoW. Add onto that two new heroes in the form of Murozond and Chromie, and it's well worth digging into this new time-twisting update.

