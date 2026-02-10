Hearthstone debuts exciting new update for as Deathwing debuts in Cataclysm

Agh! Dragon!

In the world of fantasy or RPGs, some names inspire visceral fear. Be that Treerazer and Tarrasques, or in the case of hit MMORPG World of Warcraft, Deathwing. This nasty dragon is a real piece of work, and unsurprisingly for the name, Heartstone's newest expansion, Cataclysm, is focused on him.

Specifically, this spins off from the previous time-bending expansions of Hearthstone. With Murozond having shattered the Hourglass of time, it unleashes a version of Deathwing who has succeeded in his evil plans and become an even more terrifying opponent whom only the other Dragonflights can help you to defeat.

Set to launch March 17th, this expansion tasks you with avoiding, well, a Cataclysm. It adds in two new keywords, Herald and Shatter, as well as a whole host of events circling this brand-new expansion. You'll also have the debut of new legendary spells specific to each class that are themed after defining moments in the lives of the Heroes of Time.

On leathery wings

Now, unfortunately, I'm no expert on Warcraft lore, but I wouldn't be surprised if this is pretty fun for those who love that big multiversal clash sort of thing. But the biggest news here is far from just this new challenge.

Because come March 10th, every single card from the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro will be made available to you to use throughout the expansion, and that includes the Gold Cards. These trial cards will be vital to helping you defeat Deathwing, and are all thanks to Chromie, who's out on the lam recruiting allies for the final battle.

