Ragnarok Monster Kitchen lets you whip up some treats in the world of Ragnarok Online

Delicious in... wait, outside the dungeon?

Ragnarok Monster Kitchen sees the iconic monsters take up the role of restaurateur

Run your own restaurant, deal with problem customers, critics and even villains

Play through daily events and minigames to finish themed stages

Ragnarok Online has been a massively popular MMORPG for well over two decades by this point. On mobile, it has a pretty strong presence as well, with releases such as Ragnarok M: Classic. But Ragnarok Monster Kitchen may not be the same fantasy adventure you're expecting from the series.

Now in soft launch for iOS and Android, Ragnarok Monster Kitchen isn't about eating the monsters (surprisingly enough). No, in this case it's the monsters that are doing the cooking! Ragnarok Monster Kitchen sees iconic monsters such as the Poring don chef hats to run their own restaurants!

Yes, we're talking Diner Dash (or Overcooked for a more current reference) style fun as you manage the various aspects of your restaurant. You'll have to make your way through themed stages and handle all manner of issues from problem customers to restaurant critics that make an appearance.

Kitchen nightmares

While it may be a bit of a hokey premise, I've no doubt there's plenty of you intrigued by this idea. Admittedly, it does seem like an attempt to once more 'mascotise' the monsters of Ragnarok Online (as they've already tried with Poring ), but that's hardly an issue I'd let turn you away.

Indeed, Ragnarok Monster Kitchen boasts plenty of interesting mechanics. You'll even have a variety of minigames and daily events to jump into. For the moment, it's only available in soft launch in Indonesia and New Zealand. But hopefully we'll see Ragnarok Monster Kitchen make its way to the rest of the world very soon!

And given all this talk about Ragnarok Online, you might find yourself wanting to dip into one of their offerings on mobile. So if you're planning to do so, be sure to check out our list of Ragnarok M: Classic codes for when you're having a go at this revamp of a perennial favourite.