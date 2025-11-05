Football Manager announces new partnership with world's most valuable women's football team

Call it an 'angel investor' if you will

Football Manager has announced a new partnership with Angel City Football Club

The high-profile LA team is regarded as the highest valued in women's football worldwide

The new partnership gives Angel City access to FM's extensive database to aid in their coaching

With the ignominious cancellation of Football Manager 2025, the follow-up for 2026 has been pulling out all the stops - whether it's major changes to tactics or indeed the series-first introduction of women's football. Now, Sports Interactive have furthered their integration of the latter with a new partnership.

Said partnership is with none other than the world's most highly valued female football team, Angel City Football Club. Sitting at an eyewatering $280 million valuation, and boasting co-founders including famed actress Natalie Portman, Angel City is not lacking in pedigree. Nor, in fact, is it lacking in data as this new partnership aptly demonstrates.

Football Manager draws no small part of its authenticity and popularity from boasting a vast database to make it feel as realistic as possible. And this partnership is set to give Angel City access to that enormous database in a surprising reversal of what you might expect to happen.

Back of the net

Indeed, as you would expect, we'll be seeing ACFC players and technical staff starring in exclusive content for Football Manager 2026. But it would seem this is far more of a reciprocal partnership than many would have assumed, with the partnership intended to have a significant impact on ACFC's coaching network courtesy of said database.

The pressure is certainly on for Football Manager 2026, and there are big expectations from players and critics alike that this'll be perhaps the biggest entry in the series thus far. But if this latest partnership is any indication, they aren't hesitating to pull out all the stops over at Sports Interactive.

