Hearthstone's Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is live now for Android and iOS

Hearthstone fans can now rejoice as after waiting nearly a month, the game’s latest expansion - the Voyage to the Sunken City - has finally launched. This new adventure takes place at the bottom of the ocean as players search for the underwater city of Zin-Azshari. It is a perilous region plagued with Colossal sea creatures, voracious swarmers and the fearful Naga. This massive new expansion features 135 new collectible cards for everyone to get their hands on.

Voyage to the Sunken City will introduce two new keywords for players to try out. The first one – Dredge, allows players to glance at the bottom three cards of their deck and choose one to add to their hand. The Dredge card can then be combined with the Azsharan cards to add a Sunken card to the bottom of the deck. The second keyword is Colossal, which makes monsters scarier than they already were by giving them extra appendages that enhance their main body. Colossal Minions are a force to be reckoned with.

Territorial deep-sea dwellers, the Naga are now permanent residents of the world of Hearthstone. They are a spell-focused minion type that provides bonuses for using spells as long as Naga cards are in hand. The Core set sees a revamp as well, with 57 cards being replaced with 72 new cards, totalling up the Core card count to 250. Returning cards like Reno Jackson, Wild Pyromancer and more have also received some balance updates.

Finally, the Year of the Phoenix expansions featuring Ashes of Outland, Scholomance Academy, and Madness at the Darkmoon Faire has been rotated out and replaced with The Year of the Hydra, which adds Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind, Fractured in Alterac Valley, Voyage to the Sunken City, and the Core set to the standard pool.

Begin your conquest of locating Zin-Azshari by downloading Hearthstone for free on the App Store and Google Play.