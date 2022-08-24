Hearthstone adds an all-new Battlegrounds Track, Battlegrounds Season Pass, cosmetics and more this August 30th

Blizzard has announced a host of upcoming updates for Hearthstone Battlegrounds, coming to the popular card game on August 30th. The second season will add an all-new Battlegrounds Track, Battlegrounds Season Pass, Battlegrounds Missions, Battlegrounds XP, a new Magic of Azeroth cosmetic theme and more.

In Season 2 of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, players can expect a limited-time Battlegrounds Quests event where players can take on a quest challenge on turn four. Completing this will reward them with special boosts to buff up their play throughout the match. Players can also look forward to two new heroes - Murloc Holmes and Sire Denathrius - along with eleven new minions.

Meanwhile, the new Battlegrounds Track gives players the opportunity to acquire Battlegrounds-specific emotes as well as score cosmetics and strikes simply by earning XP as they battle through foes and complete Missions.

Additionally, The Magic of Azeroth is also joining the fray this season with new legendary hero skins and more. According to the official press release, "In a new, alternate timeline, the Dark Flight has launched a crusade to extinguish all traces of magic from society. It’s up to the Guardians of Azeroth, and their allies, to awaken the power within them to save the Magic of Azeroth!"

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Hearthstone on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

