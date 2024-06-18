Hearthstone adds new keyword, fresh cards, special login reward and more in tropical-themed update

Ready for a vacation getaway?

Perils in Paradise update coming July 23rd

Six drink spells and six tourist attractions

Grab a free Legendary minion

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. is inviting everyone to dive into some sizzling summer fun with the Perils in Paradise update within Hearthstone, coming to the popular card battler on July 23rd. In particular, you can look forward to exploring The Marin on a vacation getaway - tourist traps and aforementioned perils included.

In the latest update for Hearthstone, you can expect to wield 145 new cards along with the new Keyword: Tourist. This effectively lets you vacation to another class with one Legendary Tourist card during deckbuilding. There are six drink spells to explore as well, plus six tourist attraction Locations to discover.

Of course, no update would be complete without a special login event, and with the Marin the Manager Login Reward, you can score a free Legendary minion. Battlegrounds and Duos are letting you grab a Buddy as well, with 12 new ones and 23 updated Buddies.

If you have some extra bucks to spare, you can purchase the Perils in Paradise Mega Bundle for 80 Perils in Paradise card packs, one random Perils in Paradise Golden Legendary card, a random Perils in Paradise Signature Legendary card, 10 Golden Perils in Paradise card packs, plus the the Hakkar the Houndmaster Card Back and Hero Skin. This will set you back by $79.99 a pop.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Hearthstone on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.