See the latest details for the new cards being added to the Demon Hunters group in Hearthstone 30.0!

Hearthstone has been going strong for years, and new cards are being added all the time. And with Hearthstone 30.0, we can bring you the latest info on what these new cards contain!

The Demon Hunter Group, which we'll detail below, is aesthetically based on the iconic Demon Hunters of Warcraft lore (as you might guess). These purple-skinned, glowy-green guys and gals take on dark, demonic magic in order to fight foes that justify such an infernal pact.

Curious about what's in store for you? Check out the new cards and their stats below!

Class Rarity Cost Type Name ATK HLTH Power Type/School Demon Hunter C 2 Spell Sigil of Skydiving At the start of your next turn, summon three 1/1 Pirates with Charge Fel Demon Hunter R 3 Spell Paraglide

Both players draw 3 cards. Outcast: Only you do. Demon Hunter R 4 Minion

Dangerous Cliffside 3 After a friendly Pirate attacks, give your hero +1 Attack this turn. Demon Hunter C 2 Minion Adrenial Fiend 2 2 After a friendly Pirate attacks, give your hero +1 Attack this turn. Demon/Pirate

If you're a current Hearthstone player, we're sure you'll want to dig into what these new cards can do. This isn't the first time the Demon Hunters have made their mark on Hearthstone, but we think this is going to give them a good bit of a boost.

