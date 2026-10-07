TOZO VIZO Z1 Pro AR glasses review - "Bright gaming experience"

Amazing brightness

Great sound quality

Lightweight for what it is

Shortly after the release of the TOZO VIZO Z1, they've come out with a pro edition, which feels sleeker and was instantly clear when I put on this pair! This set of AR glasses supports SteamVR streaming, can be plugged into your phone so you can see your screen without looking down, and is quite immersive as well.

You can switch between 2D and 3D modes, and it feels much easier to use than a bulky VR headset. It's an interesting idea. When it comes to the feel of the glasses, they aren't as heavy as one would think! They feature a 160-inch virtual display that's got full HD visuals, and it's quite bright as well. It feels very vivid when using it both in sunlight and in the darkness of my own room.

The glasses are designed to be frameless, and the cable itself connects down the frame of one pair of glasses, which feels like it moves the cable out of the way when plugging it into a computer or phone. The Tozo Vizo Z1 Pro does feel so much clearer and more useful. I can see these being fantastic for aeroplanes, especially with the built-in speakers, which have fantastic audio for gaming. Both the sound and brightness are able to be adjusted through the on-screen display, feeling plug-and-play in nature. You also do not need to charge them, as they work off of the battery life of the device you plug it into.

You can use the Tozo Vizo Z1 Pro with your Phone, along with your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Computer - essentially anything that has a supporting USB-C or HDMI cable.

The Tozo Vizo Z1 Pro looks like a fantastic way for you to play immersive games in such a new and futuristic way. They do feel heavier than a pair of glasses, and the brightness was something that I was a bit concerned about having on my face for longer periods of time; however, it does feel like such an advancement towards the future.