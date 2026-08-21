TOZO PM1 review - "Small yet durable speaker"

Small speaker to carry around

Great for personal use

Extremely durable

The TOZO PM1 is a small, portable speaker that feels a little like something someone working on a building site might have, maybe due to the orange design. It can clip onto your pocket or bag. It's a smaller personal speaker with three buttons on it. Despite its size, there is a lot that can be done with this!

The TOZO PM1 feels extremely durable. The clip is heavy and doesn't budge when clipped onto a bag or a belt, which is quite handy if you are out and about. Everything is made of hard plastic - no sort of mesh or netting - so this device won't be easily crushed either. It's also waterproof, so you do not need to worry about being out in the rain. There is a play button on the front, as well as two volume buttons.

Despite its compact size, the sound quality from the TOZO PM1 speaker is high, without it feeling like it goes out too far, if that makes sense. There is a 28mm dynamic driver producing the sound, which doesn't feel distorted, and you could use it to hear calls or conversations.

It is worth mentioning that TOZO has an app that you can use to better connect with the TOZO PM1. This app is loaded with tools like face-to-face translation and meeting recording, if you want to hear that from your speaker. You can connect it to an AI chat, where you can then ask out loud for things like the weather or questions you might want to know, and it will answer them, allowing for hands-free access. It's interesting to have these sorts of features within the app, and the app itself is easy to use.

When it comes to battery life, the TOZO PM1 offers up to 20 hours of use, which is very decent in my opinion. It's easy to charge via USB-C, and the charging port has a silicone covering, which allows you to ensure it won't get wet or have any sort of dust in it.

I feel that there are a lot of reasons to want a smaller, clippable speaker that could fit in your pocket; from job sites to roller skating around a local park to listening to music with friends and not wanting a huge speaker. The durability is also fantastic.