TMNT Raphael Cable Guy Holdems Mini review - "Small display for your devices"

Officially licensed TMNT

Small size, perfect for accessories

Collect all of the turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is such an iconic brand. I recently got to see the newer animated movie and saw how excited everyone was to have these turtles back in their lives.

The turtles themselves are instantly recognisable despite being quite simple in their actual look. Cable Guys have created a Holdems Mini, which features TMNTs - with the one we got being Raphael, but they do have all of the turtles.

The Holdems Mini, unlike the phone holders from Cable Guys, is a smaller character that can sit on your desk or gaming setup, holding smaller items. If you place your phone onto the stand, it will overtake all of the design, so instead, these are meant for things like earbuds or Apple watches, though your phone can fit as well.

The TMNT Holdems Minis also all connect into each other with their bases, which is a cute feature if you want to collect more than one. They come in this cardboard packaging that can also be used as a display stand, though I feel that it's a bit of a silly idea. If you want to stack them vertically, then this is a great use of the stand, and the backgrounds are quite vibrant as well.

The TMNT Raphael Holdems Mini has great painting and details in the model itself. I love the bright red of the outfit that this turtle wears, and the little weapon at his waist is a great touch.

It's just a quality model, great for those who are fans of TMNT and want to bring some of their love for these turtles into their gaming space. I do feel that the smaller size is fantastic for smaller decorations, and it could be a great feature piece in your decor.