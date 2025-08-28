Squid Game Young-Hee Holdems Mini review - "Creepy Collectables"

Cable Games has been creating all sorts of holdems to decorate your office or gaming space. With the launch of Series 3 of Squid Games, it makes sense that they've released a collection of Squid Game-related holdems. We took a look at the Masked Worker previously, but now have Young-Hee in our hands, the giant doll-like character who was first featured in Series 1, in the Red Light, Green Light style game.
In Squid Games, Young-Hee is actually a huge statue, so having this mini-version that is the perfect size for a pair of earbuds is a little strange to me. But, I do also feel like it might just be the deadly character, in the form of a cute little doll, that's sitting on my desk. There is just something inhuman about Young-Hee, unlike the masked worker, that feels like she might come to life and wish death upon my soul...
I do like the detail work and find these smaller holdems minis to be a good size as tasteful decorations that lean into geek culture. They might not be big enough for a controller, but at the same time, they have their place on my desk. I do like the background on the cardboard podium that this cable guy comes in - it's got a nice design.