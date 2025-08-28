Squid Game Young-Hee Holdems Mini review - "Creepy Collectables"

The iconic character from Squid Game in a smaller form

Neat decoration to show off your interests

Easily holds your phone or earbuds

Cable Games has been creating all sorts of holdems to decorate your office or gaming space. With the launch of Series 3 of Squid Games, it makes sense that they've released a collection of Squid Game-related holdems. We took a look at the Masked Worker previously, but now have Young-Hee in our hands, the giant doll-like character who was first featured in Series 1, in the Red Light, Green Light style game.

In Squid Games, Young-Hee is actually a huge statue, so having this mini-version that is the perfect size for a pair of earbuds is a little strange to me. But, I do also feel like it might just be the deadly character, in the form of a cute little doll, that's sitting on my desk. There is just something inhuman about Young-Hee, unlike the masked worker, that feels like she might come to life and wish death upon my soul...

Anyway, I did find that if you place a phone in Young-Hee's hands, you don't get to see her face, so if she creeps you out a little bit, that's always an option! The Squid Game Young-Hee Holdems Mini is just a holding stand, not a charging stand, but with that in mind, it is a fantastic mould. There are good details on the character, a great paint job, and the base links up with the other characters in this series if you want to create an army of them.

I do like the detail work and find these smaller holdems minis to be a good size as tasteful decorations that lean into geek culture. They might not be big enough for a controller, but at the same time, they have their place on my desk. I do like the background on the cardboard podium that this cable guy comes in - it's got a nice design.