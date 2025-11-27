Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter review - "Universal all-in-one charging - if you can get the outlet to fit"

I'm not the most globetrotting gal in the world, but I do like to lug around my gaming paraphernalia to the detriment of my aching shoulders (and my always-heavy, always-full bag). It doesn't help that every new thingamajig nowadays has to have its own set of cables and chargers, so when something comes along and boasts 2-in-1, 3-in-1, and 4-in-1 utility, my interest is always piqued.
The Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter seems to want to challenge all other x-in-1s by slamming its very own 8-in-1 charger on the table like a gauntlet - and it really can, given just how solid and hefty this thing is.
That's not to say it's a pain to carry around with you, but at 336g, you can chuck it at a nearby fence (please don't), and it'll still likely survive the onslaught (the charger, not the fence). That only goes to show just how premium the quality is, but I'm getting ahead of myself.
It's sleek, simple, and truly portable - it definitely eliminates the need to pack adapters when you're flitting about from one country to the next. It doesn't convert voltage, though, but it's still incredibly handy - and with its dual fuse protection and safety protocols for over-current and over-voltage scenarios, it's pretty fuss-free.
That said, my beef is with the awkward positions of the plugs themselves, because while it gives you the versatility to pick whatever outlet you want, you're limited by the way the outlet is designed.
The heft here also makes the whole thing sag sideways, so I had to scout around the whole house trying to find a perfectly positioned outlet just to give the adapter a go. It's not the most one-size-fits-all thingy is what I'm saying, which, when you're abroad with limited accessibility, can quickly become a problem.
Still, if you're not too fussed about where you plug it into, it's a fantastic travel buddy to have with you, regardless of the device you're using. The orange bits on the sliders and the ports themselves also add a nice touch to give the adapter a bit of an attitude, and I do love the discreet markings on it that give it a discreet flair.
It also comes at a pretty reasonable price, especially for something that you'll likely be using multiple times a day and for hours at a time. It's a no-brainer for the modern traveller, and perhaps even more so for a lazy - er, busy - adult looking for one charger to rule them all.