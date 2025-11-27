Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter review - "Universal all-in-one charging - if you can get the outlet to fit"

The Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter offers 8-in-1 charging in such a small package

The universal compatibility isn't too universal when it comes to fitting into outlets

Delivers on its charging prowess, though, and with safety features to boot

I'm not the most globetrotting gal in the world, but I do like to lug around my gaming paraphernalia to the detriment of my aching shoulders (and my always-heavy, always-full bag). It doesn't help that every new thingamajig nowadays has to have its own set of cables and chargers, so when something comes along and boasts 2-in-1, 3-in-1, and 4-in-1 utility, my interest is always piqued.

The Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter seems to want to challenge all other x-in-1s by slamming its very own 8-in-1 charger on the table like a gauntlet - and it really can, given just how solid and hefty this thing is.

That's not to say it's a pain to carry around with you, but at 336g, you can chuck it at a nearby fence (please don't), and it'll still likely survive the onslaught (the charger, not the fence). That only goes to show just how premium the quality is, but I'm getting ahead of myself.

Table of contents:

Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter design and hardware

There really are no extra frills here - the Tessan Voyager 205 travel adapter is, essentially, a block of utility, as you can extend and retract different plugs to suit your region best. There are a whopping eight ports to choose from, depending on your whims - six USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one Universal AC Outlet. That means you can charge practically everything at the same time if you're a multitasking busy bee, all for a total of 205W in a single go.

It's sleek, simple, and truly portable - it definitely eliminates the need to pack adapters when you're flitting about from one country to the next. It doesn't convert voltage, though, but it's still incredibly handy - and with its dual fuse protection and safety protocols for over-current and over-voltage scenarios, it's pretty fuss-free.

Experience and performance

Of course, the ports themselves vary in capacity, as based on my testing, only one USB-C port offered Max Charging for my Redmagic phone. But it juiced it up with 20% battery at a mere 10 minutes, and it didn't even get too hot to the touch, which is always a huge plus.

That said, my beef is with the awkward positions of the plugs themselves, because while it gives you the versatility to pick whatever outlet you want, you're limited by the way the outlet is designed.

Case in point: I've got a few outlets at home that have their own dedicated switches, and because the Voyager can be pretty bulky, it doesn't fit and can take up a good chunk of space, effectively covering whatever's right beside it (whether it's a switch or another outlet).

The heft here also makes the whole thing sag sideways, so I had to scout around the whole house trying to find a perfectly positioned outlet just to give the adapter a go. It's not the most one-size-fits-all thingy is what I'm saying, which, when you're abroad with limited accessibility, can quickly become a problem.

What's The Verdict?

The Tessan Voyager 205 definitely does its job - there's no doubt about that. But the design might not be the most ideal, in my opinion, because it couldn't even fit universally inside my own home for something that's supposed to be universal.

Still, if you're not too fussed about where you plug it into, it's a fantastic travel buddy to have with you, regardless of the device you're using. The orange bits on the sliders and the ports themselves also add a nice touch to give the adapter a bit of an attitude, and I do love the discreet markings on it that give it a discreet flair.

It also comes at a pretty reasonable price, especially for something that you'll likely be using multiple times a day and for hours at a time. It's a no-brainer for the modern traveller, and perhaps even more so for a lazy - er, busy - adult looking for one charger to rule them all.