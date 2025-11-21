iWALK Mini Portable Charger review - "Small but cute charger"

Tiny portable charger that packs a punch

LED display

Built-in charging port so no wires needed

I play a lot of Pokemon Go, which is a demanding game on battery life! In this day and age, having a phone that's got a good battery life or a battery pack to keep things working is really important.

I often find myself carrying around a battery pack so that I can keep playing longer. The iWalk Mini Portable Charger is a smaller battery pack that sort of connects directly to the bottom of your phone, not needing a wire and providing a boost of battery life.

The iWALK Mini Portable Charger feels like a fantastic charger to have in your bag. It's small, it has a USB-C connection (so you will need a USB-C charging phone, as this device doesn't have a USB slot for any additional cable), and it's got a small LED screen to show the percentage of battery left in the pack. You will be able to charge the device using the provided USB to USB-C cable as well.

I do like the smaller details in this portable charger. Though there isn't a cable, and instead it plugs directly into the phone, there is a cap that goes over the USB-C port, which keeps it protected inside your bag. I feel that otherwise, I would have probably snapped it off at some point! This charger is a 20W fast charger, though I did not feel that it is as fast as other chargers that I have had in my bag, but it's not too bad either.

When it comes to how many times the iWALK Mini Portable Charger can charge your phone, it feels to me like one full charge from dead. It does have 4500mAh Capacity, so it will depend on your phone, but based on the size of the battery pack, it makes sense to me.