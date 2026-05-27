Serafim S3 CarX Edition review - "An overpriced, underwhelming controller"

Beautiful, ergonomic design

Expensive

Lacks customisation features like button remapping

Serafim has partnered with CarX Technologies to create the S3 CarX Edition. Designed for racing games, this new special edition mobile controller features a race car-inspired design with a sleek black and red colour scheme.

The Serafim S3 CarX Edition Wraps Around Your Phone

The S3 CarX Edition comes in a compact, sturdy black cardboard box with a slipcase. Inside, you’ll find the controller nestled snugly in a plastic insert. Beneath the insert is a mini manual and an extra pair of grips.

At first glance, Serafim’s latest mobile controller is lightweight yet sturdy. Built for iPhone, but compatible with Android, the S3 CarX Edition is designed to cradle your phone, creating the illusion of a mobile gaming console. The extendable frame means it’s compatible with phones up to 17.9 cm in length.

The Serafim S3 CarX Edition has a Hefty Price Tag

Retailing at $139.98, the Serafin S3 CarX Edition comes in black with red joysticks. It features an Xbox-style layout with the diagonally placed joysticks and the traditional D-pad and X, Y, A, B buttons on the front.

Beneath the D-pad are the select and select taste buttons, while the menu and Serafim-Taste buttons are below the right joystick. Sleek black bumpers and triggers cover the tops of each side. Finally, on the bottom edge of the device, you’ll spot a headphone jack and a USB port.

To insert your phone into the controller, simply pull gently to expand the device, slide in your device, and insert the USB port into your phone’s charging port. According to Serafim, the device is compatible with most phone cases. Unfortunately, this seems to apply to slim cases only. And if your case has an attached kickstand, as mine does, you definitely won’t be able to insert your phone into the controller without removing it.

Gaming with the Serafim S3 CarX Edition

I was able to enjoy long gaming sessions without experiencing any hand fatigue thanks to the device’s ergonomic, lightweight design. While I wouldn’t recommend it for esports purposes, the Hall Effect triggers and joysticks are decently responsive, allowing you to control your avatar easily through games such as Tomb Raider and Evoland.

My biggest complaint while gaming on the S3 CarX Edition was the button placement. I’d prefer the X, Y, A, and B buttons to be a little closer to the right joystick to help avoid instances of pressing the wrong button. Overall, though, the layout is solid.

Since it’s inspired by the franchise, I, of course, had to test it out on a few CarX games. I was able to guide my racecar smoothly around the racetracks in CarX Drift Racing 3. However, the controls felt a little stiff and slower to respond in CarX Street.

You Must Subscribe to Use the Serafim App

Serafim recommends you download the Serafim Console app through which you can update the device’s firmware. However, other than that, the only other feature the app offers for free is testing. To access anything more, you’ll need to sign up for a yearly subscription at $29.99. While they do offer a free year when you sign up, it’s ridiculous that you're expected to pay for the app’s features after shelling out over $100 for the controller itself.

The Serafim S3 CarX Edition is a beautiful little mobile controller with some major setbacks. Its race aesthetic is appealing to the eye, and the inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack is always appreciated. While it features responsive controls, it doesn’t seem worth its hefty price tag, especially when there are more established brands selling similar models in the same price range.

Also, the inability to remap buttons is a real bummer, and the app subscription model is outrageous. Essentially, while the S3 CarX functions as it should, you can easily find plenty of controllers at a better price that will leave the S3 CarX in the dust.