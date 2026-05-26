Gunnar Alienware Bermuda Triangle glasses review - "One lens, with a lot of design"

Second pair of glasses in the Alienware collection

All one lens

Futuristic look

Alienware has teamed up with Gunnar to create their own collection of glasses, which are even partially discounted if you create an Alienware Arena account, which gives gamers a place to come together and build a community. Their newest pair of glasses in this collection is the Bermuda Triangle glasses, which are sleek and futuristic with one massive lens.

The Bermuda Triangle glasses are a larger, single-lens pair of glasses with bright blue, sleek sides that have a small Alienware logo on the side. The frame colour is called liquid teal, and I very much like it. This pair of glasses has a wraparound shield-lens design, which delivers panoramic clarity and a seamless field of view. It's minimalist, while also seeming to be sleek and futuristic.

The lens itself comes in two types: clear and amber. Clear still blocks out 35 per cent of all of the harmful UV and blue light that comes from computers and screens, but the world around you stays in the same colour that you can see without it. The Amber lens gives the world an orange tint, it blocks more of the harmful blue and UV light, which greatly reduces eye strain, headaches and helps with sleep.

The Alienware collection is a very interesting one, and this pair of glasses feels like such a statement piece. This pair of glasses does come with a Be More Alien microfiber cleaning cloth and a custom puffy pouch, which looks like a puffer jacket, to put your glasses in.

My partner absolutely swears by these glasses, finding them to really help with their ability to game for longer. The Gunnar Bermuda Triangle glasses feel very lightweight, comfortable to wear, and at the same time don't have frames that limit your view or break up what you are looking at.