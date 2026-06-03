Noble Audio Osprey earbuds review - "Affordable, without much loss"

Comfortable, vibrant pair of earbuds

Great audio quality

Quick charge for 2 hours playback

The Noble Audio Osprey earbuds are the type of earbuds that my teenager would see and say, "Oh wow, cool, I want those", which is often a good sign. There are so many earbuds out there that are simple looking, but this pair has little design features that make them seem pretty interesting to draw in your eye.

The Noble Audio Osprey earbuds have a sort of marble, blue design on the earbuds, which go into your ear in a 'reverse' way than I would have thought looking at them. The logo goes upwards - instead of hanging down over your earlobe, they are up into your ear. This is actually incredibly comfortable (and wearing them the other way really isn't at all.) They also come with 10 different buds that you can place on, depending on your ear size and the texture that you enjoy (some being fluffy and others being soft plastic).

This pair of earbuds easily connects via Bluetooth to your mobile devices, giving you fantastic audio quality for the price point with the hybrid dual-driver setup, featuring a 10mm dynamic driver and custom balance armature.

The sides of the Noble Audio Osprey have touch controls, so that you can pause, change volume, switch through tracks, and even use voice commands or make calls. These are extremely easy to use with the way that the earbuds sit in my ear, which was good. There is also a noise-cancelling mode to them, which works well for earbuds, along with a Hear Through mode that allows you to listen out for background noises if you want.

The case for this pair of earbuds is more rectangular, but I do like how the earbuds themselves go into it, snapping into place easily. There is a small light on the outside that quickly lets you know how charged the case is, along with a button on the inside which can be used to reset the headphones. The battery life is okay, with up to 7 hours of playback when the earbuds have noise cancelling; however, they do have a 10-minute quick charge that makes up for this, somewhat.

You can charge the Noble Audio Osprey case with the included USB-C to UBS cable, and it also came with a little bag to carry around the case and cable in, which is a nice touch. For this price point, it does feel like a high-quality pair of earbuds that keep key features, making Noble what the brand is.