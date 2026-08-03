Gunnar Tomb Raider Croft glasses - "Lots of collectables!"

For the 30th anniversary of Tomb Raider, Gunnar has officially collaborated with the iconic IP to create not only a pair of glasses but a bunch of little collectables that feel perfectly fit into the game itself. The Tomb Raider Croft is a pair of Gunnar glasses that are sleek, collectable, and can do a lot of good for those who use screens regularly.

Gunnar is known for their blue light glasses, which help with eye strain when looking at screens. Their glasses get rid of the majority of harmful blue light and UV light, which means you can game longer. The Tomb Raider Croft glasses have a bunch of different options for lenses, from the Amber Max that blocks tons of the harmful light but leaves an orange glow to the world, to the Gunnar Focus, which still does a lot of blocking while not tinting what you can see so much. They also have the option to turn these glasses into the type that become sunglasses when you're out in the sunlight - which is always a fun thing to have.

The designs themselves are inspired by Lara Croft's iconic style, meant to be timeless - a round silhouette with a modern edge that feels like it would fit in well with Lara's early field gear but still makes sense to wear today. The metal feels high quality, and it's clear that the smaller details - like the little logo on the back - are put in with a lot of care.

This pair of glasses, due to the celebration of the 30th Anniversary, includes a bunch of collector items as well. You can find a limited-edition Dagger of Xian collector's pin, which is also extremely high quality. It's one of those pins that has two backings, so that it won't twist around. This is a small detail but one I appreciate! There is also a microfiber cloth, a microfiber case, and then the most impressive carrier I have ever seen from Gunnar. This carrying case feels durable and like something Lara would wear - with a clasp to put it on your belt if you'd like. It's just all very well designed!