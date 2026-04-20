NeoBuds Plus Earbuds review - "Great battery life and sound"

Sleek case

Fantastic sound quality

Great battery life

I am a big fan of Edifier and have very much enjoyed quite a few pairs of their earbuds, so I have expectations when it comes to a new pair. Recently, I got my hands on the NeoBuds Plus, which is another fantastic pair of earbuds from them.

Let's start with the box - it's one of their more flat-designed boxes, which closes magnetically. There is a small bar light, sort of set back, on the front, which indicates how charged the case or earbuds are when placed in. I do find this case design allows for a better ease of putting away your earbuds, as when you need to slot them in, it can be a little tricky, but it is down to personal preference for most people. The case closes tightly via magnets.

The earbuds themselves are comfortable and come with a bunch of different-sized nubs, so you can get the right size for your own ears. They have fantastic audio, with low latency and connect easily via Bluetooth. These earbuds have decent active noise cancelling, which blocks out background noise easily along with traffic, vacuuming, and such. You can also pull them out of your ear to pause your music, which is a good feature, and it almost fades out when you do this.

The sound quality is very good. If I didn't have a pair of Edifiers that I am already committed to, this would likely be my go-to pair in terms of sound. They are also comfortable to wear - not too heavy - and comfortable to keep in for long amounts of time.

I'm big on battery life, and the NeoBuds Plus last for 47 hours according to the box, when the case is fully charged, which is a fantastic amount of time. The case does come with the included USB-C to USB cable, which is what everything is nowadays. It's a fantastic charge time, and I wouldn't need to worry about not putting them on charge after long commutes or days out.

As with all Edifier products, you can pair the NeoBuds Plus with the Edifier app to make adjustments to the noise cancelling or play around with sound modes, but they work perfectly fine without them. This is how you enable and customise your touch controls, so that you can double-tap and triple-tap to change things on the device. Unlike a few of their other pairs, this didn't automatically work for me, but I hate touch controls, so this was a plus.

The NeoBuds Plus is a fantastic, quality pair of earbuds with great noise cancelling and battery life. The sound quality is fantastic, too.