Final UX3000 SV headset review - "Affordable and comfortable"

Decent noise-cancelling

Foldable so you can travel

Doesn't need an app

I feel like I have reviewed a large number of headphones now, and it's rare that I get sent a pair that just feels like a simple, sleek pair that's just trying to be exactly what it needs to be. The Final UX3000 SV don't have any sort of flashy lights or an app that you can use to change around the sound that you want to hear. Instead, it's just an affordable headset that aims to do exactly what it needs to do.

The Final UX3000 SV is a black headset, with some padding around the top strap. There is plenty of padding around the ears, along with some movement that can be adjusted so that your ears are comfortable. I do not feel it's perfect for long, long wear as it wasn't the most comfortable of headsets, but it does the job. This headset does have this like textured feel to it, which is a bit bumpy and rough - a strange choice but it does keep it unique. This headset can fold up quite small, so it feels very good for travel!

On the left-hand side there is an on/off button, and both volume buttons, as well as a port to wire in a removable microphone or the like. On the other side, there is a button to turn on noise cancelling along with the USB-C port so that you can charge this headset.

The battery life for the Final UX3000 SV is only 35 hours with noise cancelling off, which does feel a bit short for me, someone who would be using them often. It did connect via Bluetooth easily to my phone, and the sound quality was fine! The noise cancelling worked very well when it came to sitting in my front room and not hearing my children making noise behind me. It's a quality headset for the price - it's just not got any of the flashy extra features that headphones often have nowadays.