Amzfast AMZG27F6U monitor review - "A budget-friendly monitor that packs in a lot features for the price point"

Even if you're a dedicated mobile gamer, I'm sure you spend a lot of time sitting in front of a computer screen. Who doesn't nowadays? That might be for gaming on PC and console or simply because you work from home. Whatever your reason, searching for a new monitor can cause a monumental headache, particularly if you're not an expert or don't have unlimited funds. For those people, I'd recommend Amzfast's AMZG27F6U monitor, which offers plenty of flexibility at a reasonable price point.

This is essentially two monitors in one, capable of switching between 4K/160Hz and 1080p/320Hz at the press of a button. Why? Well, if you're playing a AAA single-player game, visual fidelity is likely your main concern. However, if you're the competitive type, option two provides faster motion, making it more responsive. With the AMZG27F6U, you can flit between them, depending on what you're after at the time.

And the image is great either way too. In 4K/160Hz, the colours are incredibly vibrant while text is super clean. You won't have any issues reading it. Surprisingly, much of this isn't lost when you switch to 1080p either. While you'd expect some image softening in choosing performance over visuals, the drop-off isn't huge. That's partly thanks to the size. At 27 inches, the pixel density is pretty low, and then we can thank integer scaling too - as 4K is double 1080p, the pixels map over one another perfectly.

Of course, if the out-of-the-box settings aren't to your tastes, you can always tinker with them in the menu. This is accessed by pressing the joystick on the back of the monitor. Unlike other monitor menus I've encountered in my life, this one is sizeable, which is nice. It's incredibly easy to navigate using the joystick and offers plenty of customisation options. My only issue with the joystick is that it's used to turn off the monitor using a long press. I found this didn't always work, often requiring two attempts before it realised what I wanted it to do.

A feature-packed, budget-friendly option

It's all very impressive, especially when you consider it will only cost you around £238. Sure, tech gurus who are really into this stuff will probably find faults with the image quality. For the price, though, I don't think you can really complain. Not just because of that lower price, but it also offers even more bang for your buck when you consider all the physical versatility it brings to your desk.

Alongside the screen itself, there are several adjustments to make it feel at home in your set-up. The screen itself can be raised and lowered by 13 cm, allowing you to find the perfect height. Then there's the option to swivel left and right 30 degrees, tilt it forward 5 degrees and back 20 degrees. That's a lot of range for tweaking to suit your preferences. And that's without saying it can be rotated ninety degrees if you're using it as a second screen and need a portrait orientation.

Once assembled, the build quality is largely fantastic. I have no concerns that it's suddenly going to fall apart or that the stand or any mechanisms will snap. The only real issue is the cable management hook Amzfast has provided. It's simply not equipped to handle that many wires. If you make frequent adjustments, it will pop off. The built-in speakers are nothing special either, although I'd wager most people either have their own or use headphones anyway. Still, it's worth noting.

My quibbles are very much minor, though. Ultimately, the Amzfast AMZG27F6U monitor is a stellar budget-friendly option that's basically two monitors for the price of one. If you're not a monitor aficionado, then you won't find much to dislike aside from a few iffy design choices.