Lululook Gaming Pillow Stand review - "Come for the stand, not the pillow"

Playing games both for work and for leisure has its perks, but it also has consequences - specifically, tennis elbow-inducing ones. I've been nursing these battle-damaged injuries since 2020, so now I can't game for too long without my arms feeling like they've just lifted weights that are much too heavy for them to handle.

I suppose you can imagine my delight when Lululook reached out with a review opportunity for their Gaming Pillow Stand - something I never even thought existed. It's exactly what it says on the tin - it's a stand for your handheld gaming device but also a pillow, because there's apparently a big enough demand for such an invention now. What a world we live in, eh?

A steady grip for all devices

The first thing that made an impression on me when I received it in the mail was how big it actually is - the Lululook Gaming Pillow Stand is a robust fella, with the right amount of heft that makes me believe it can withstand a full-blown rage-quit or two.

Assembling it is a no-brainer, even for a non-handy person like me. You simply snap your chosen clamp on, following the included instructions, and adjust the arm should you so wish with the Allen wrench in the box. The version I chose to review was, of course, the one that had the mobile-compatible clamp on, which supposedly fits devices ranging from 4.7-14.6 inches. It also has one that's specifically dedicated to the Steam Deck, although the official Lululook website says you can pick a Switch 2 version too.

What impressed me the most was how incredibly sturdy the grip here is - don't expect the arm to droop with the weight of your device. I tested both phones and tablets here, and I was pleasantly surprised with how well the arm held up despite my heavy device. I also love how it can safely hold my foldable without the risk of breaking it at the hinge - something that not a lot of clamps out there on the market can do.

As a pillow, though, it's…meh

My issue came when I started settling in on my couch with it on my lap, because as soon as I did, I realised how uncomfortable it actually is. Oddly enough, the fluffy foam is placed around the tub instead of, I'd imagine, on its top and bottom, so there's nothing to cushion my arms or my lap when I'm using it. It might not be meant for you to rest your arms on while gaming, but then what even is the pillow for if not for that?

This is especially an issue because of my aforementioned injury, because one of the biggest culprits that aggravate my condition is gaming with my arms hanging in mid-air. I'm supposed to rest them on something, and the Lululook Gaming Pillow Stand isn't wide enough for me to do so.

This likely won't be a problem if you're using a controller and your arms are resting elsewhere, but for mobile gaming, where you're supposed to be touching the, well, touchscreen, your phone will be nicely propped up on the stand with your arms awkwardly gripping it in mid-air - not exactly the most comfortable position when using a peripheral that's supposed to be all about comfort.

Cleaning up after yourself

Now, the tub is actually meant for you to put snacks in, and while I won't be dumping any chips and crisps in there any time soon (the crumbs - oh, the horror!), I do appreciate that you can slot a drink and perhaps a pack of nibbles in there while playing. It doesn't necessarily promote a healthy lifestyle, as you're not supposed to be mindlessly snacking, but if you have a glass of water right there in front of you while tapping your way through your latest puzzler , it's an effective way to remind you to hydrate every now and then.

I also like that there's a little notch in the middle so you can prop another phone in there - perhaps your non-gaming one - so you don't miss an important call in the middle of a heated match.

But perhaps the thing I appreciate most about the way this stand is designed is that you can easily clean the whole thing if you need to - and you really will need to if you're going to be munching on stuff in there all day long. The stretchy fabric can be undone with a zipper, and a simple lock at the bottom of the tub lets you slip the whole foam right off so you can clean both the pillow AND the whole stand. As a responsible adult, I am absolutely ecstatic to see that I can clean and maintain this thing without any fuss - and that makes all the difference.

So, at the end of the day, do you really need the Lululook Gaming Pillow Stand? I wouldn't say it's the most useful thing in the world, and it hasn't really changed my life as I know it. It's probably because I need my stands - pillowy or otherwise - to actually help support my arms too, and the way this is designed simply doesn't do that for me.

It works flawlessly as a stand, though, so perhaps if all you really need is something that'll prop up your devices with an extra snacking tub, then this is the way to go.