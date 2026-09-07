Blacklyte Kraken Pro review - "A bit on the expensive side, but a worthwhile first gaming chair"

The Blacklyte Kraken Pro is the latest piece of gaming kit we're taking a look at

This hefty chair promises ergonomic comfort and heavy duty design

But does it hold up for a complete newcomer to gaming chairs like myself?

There are plenty of different accessories for the average player. From console covers to controllers, stands and more. But I think the humble gaming chair is now pretty much standard, no matter how casual a gamer you may be. Sitting at a screen for hours on end requires comfort, after all, but do you really need it for mobile gaming?

Well, that was the thought on my mind when Blacklyte reached out to see if we wanted to review one of their latest products, the Kraken Pro. I've never had a gaming chair before, and relied mainly on my Ikea office chair for better or worse, so I was eager to see how an actual gaming-focused product would hold up.

Getting it together (the chair, that is)

The first topic I want to cover is the assembly process, because yes, this is one chair you'll have to put together yourself. The process took me about an hour and a half, give or take, and while it had the occasional swear and a lot of sweat, it was pretty straightforward. Truth be told, I had no idea there was an instructional video until the time I was already writing this review.

The box comes with all the tools you need to assemble the chair yourself, including an Allen key and a wrench. Essentially, the process involves slotting the parts together as shown, and occasionally screwing in certain segments, although the awkwardness and the chair's weight make it tricky if you're doing it solo.

Overall, though, even for a newcomer, this was a much less awkward assembly process than I expected. It even comes with a handy, large-format cardboard set of instructions and safety gloves, although I'd have preferred a smaller manual.

We'll give you the whole seat, but you'll only need the edge

Feature-wise, the Kraken Pro has everything you'd expect. Adjustable armrests, height, recline and whatnot. The buttons are chunky and metallic, which makes them reassuringly strong, as well as easy to pick out by feel alone if you're adjusting mid-gaming session. The magnetic head pillow - which the DXRacer Martian Pro also has - feels a bit gimmicky, but it works perfectly well for what it is.

The leatherette construction is also great if you're concerned about dusting or spilt drinks, since stuff seems to slide right off. I had the black-and-white version (shown below), which fits well with my minimalist aesthetic preferences.

Regardless of my gripes, I have to say the Kraken Pro is absolutely a marked improvement over my own office chair. The word 'ergonomic' gets tossed around a lot, but it's genuinely comfortable, and even if it is a little big, the addition of wheels makes it quite simple to move around. And that's very helpful, because this is one hefty piece of kit that will take up a good bit of space, which makes it difficult to move from the room you've set it up in.

The obtuse nature of the controls can be a bit of a pain, as while it's easy enough to figure out the adjustable armrests, the paddles under the seat are a bit trickier. The cardboard instructions only really point to the hydraulic adjustment paddle on the right side, and neglect to mention the height and recline paddles beneath. So it took a little bit of tinkering to figure out why the back kept sending me horizontal.

But what if I'm only on mobile?

So, overall the Kraken Pro is a great piece of kit... for PC gaming. But what about mobile? Well, I think that really depends on you as a player. Most people I know who consider themselves serious, or even casual, mobile gamers are usually on at least one other platform, and very few are without a laptop and some sort of workstation.

With that in mind, the ergonomic factor of the Blacklyte Kraken Pro is actually pretty important. If you're gaming on your mobile, it may be comfortable to lie on your bed or the couch, but it's not great for your back or posture. In comparison, the Kraken Pro offers a great way to keep yourself in a more comfortable position, but one that doesn't feel quite as if your spine is contorting into a pretzel.

Price points

The Kraken Pro does retail for a rather stiff $649, however. And for comparison, you could (for the sake of argument) nab yourself a Styrspel gaming chair for a measly $399 from Ikea, if you were really on a budget.

But, and this is a big but, that extra cash gets you much more padding and self-professed heavy-duty quality, which really does feel as if it offers more bang for your buck. Not only that, but it's definitely worth noting that, in terms of price, you'll often find the online version at a stiff discount, with the USD price down to $519 at the time of writing.

And yes, compared to some other products we've covered, such as the X Rocker Sparta RGB gaming chair, this does seem to offer just the core functionality. But really, I think that's a welcome distinction, as when I'm sat down, my concern is less with how bright the chair is and more with how comfortable I am. And hey, my cat could tolerate it at the very least (see evidence below).

To sum it all up, the Kraken Pro is definitely what I'd deem a bit of a luxury product. It's not a must-have, but if you're sat at your desk for long days or gaming on your phone there, then this presents a comfortable way to play without lying flat on your back or sinking into the couch cushions and feeling all stiff as you get up.