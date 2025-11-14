iWALK Reel Power Bank review - "Fast charging with its own cable!"

Fast charger

Built-in USB-C wire that retracts into the device

LED display

As someone who often plays Pokemon Go, I rely a lot on my battery packs when out and about, especially during events. Games drain batteries, especially when your phone is a bit on the older side, so having a dependable battery pack is just a must in this day and age.

The iWALK Reel Power Bank is trying to do something a little different by having a wire built into the power bank that actually retracts back into the bank itself.

I often have a few different cables, as my children always need to borrow a battery pack, and having a cable already inside my battery pack is such a fun idea.

This cable is a USB-C that can be pulled out, and then a quick tug has it pull itself back in. This is a very easy thing to do, and means you won't lose a cable or get anything tangled up either. I think the length itself is just fine!

If you do not use a USB-C cable, then you can leave that cable pressed in and use the USB or USB-C in/out ports on the sides to plug in another device. This also allows you to charge up to three devices from the IWALK Reel Power Bank, if you want to share the power.

The top LED screen easily shows how much battery you have left in your device, with a little button next to it that allows that number to appear.

The battery pack has a 10000mAh Capacity, which basically charges a phone from dead to fully charged twice, so you will have plenty of battery life to last your entire day. It's a fast charge, at 30W, which is much appreciated as well.

The only real negative I've found of this battery pack is that it's not as flat as I am used to, being slightly bulky, but this is pretty much me nitpicking. If you are looking for a quality battery pack so that you don't need to compromise on your gaming while out, for this price range, you'll have a good time.