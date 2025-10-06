Ugreen MagFlow 3-in-1 Wireless Charger review - "For those with so many devices and so little time"

The Ugreen MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger offers quick, simultaneous charging

As I go through my day-to-day adulting duties, it's getting harder and harder to remember to charge my devices until I absolutely need them, only to find that they're out of juice. I'm not exactly sure if it's just me being lazy or my failing multitasking abilities - or it might simply be because technology has spoiled me and I've become dependent on the quick-charging overlords to manage my devices for me.

My phone, of course, is the most important of those many devices, which is why Ugreen's MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W is a welcome peripheral to have during aforementioned low-battery moments.

Now, I've had some experience with a few Ugreen accessories myself, so I knew I was in for a treat even before I started testing. Thankfully, the charger delivered - with a few nitpicks here and there that I'll get to later on.

Ugreen MagFlow Charger design and hardware

At first glance, the MagFlow 3-in-1 is pretty sleek and straightforward. It's meant to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, with support for the iPhone 16 at 25W and 15W for earlier models.

There's a heftiness to it that I quite like, especially since the heavier a charger feels, in my opinion, the more premium or high-quality it is (or, at least, I think so). The paper-weight heft also ensures me that my devices won't go flying off with the slightest nudge, which brings me to the magnetic attachment here.

Now, honestly, while the 3-in-1 can charge my phone with the case on, it's still not the strongest hold, as it does tend to slip when the stand is tilted at a higher angle. The manual recommends you use the official MagSafe or Ugreen case - both of which I don't have - so it's a shame. The only thing keeping it from slipping down completely is the camera, which acts as a bit of a wedge that keeps the phone in place. It's not the most ideal design, to be honest, but I suppose it does the job.

I do like that I can tilt the stand and even fold it into the charger for when I'm desperately trying to keep my desk organised. The same goes for the retractable charger for the Apple Watch, which is a nice touch when it comes to keeping my workstation clutter-free (or, at least, as clutter-free as my Impossible Desk can get).

Charging experience and performance

The Qi 2.2 wireless charging performs pretty well, with 10% charged in 10 minutes. With another phone connected via the extra USB-C port (and using Ugreen's USB-C cable), it's still the same charging rate, with the other device (an Honor Magic 7 Pro) juicing up only 3% though, after 10 minutes.

Oddly enough, having the iPhone docked on the wireless charger with my iPad mini connected via the USB-C cable simultaneously somehow couldn't make the iPad charge up - it kept saying "Not Charging" on the battery indicator. Using the included Ugreen adapter and cable and plugging it directly into a power outlet, however, charged the iPad mini for 6% after 15 minutes. It's a weird outcome, but I suppose the 3-in-1 wasn't meant to charge up an iPad in the first place.

In any case, the 3-in-1, on paper, has a total output power of 35W Max, with ideally 25W on the iPhone, 5W on the AirPods, and another 5W on the Apple Watch. The USB-C output can only do 10W Max, which is probably why the Honor Magic 7 Pro could only chug along on the side.

As for compatibility, it's meant to work on the iPhone 12-16 series, which should hopefully cover most of the current models in the market today.

What's The Verdict?

As a bonus, the lovely folks over at Ugreen also sent me a little surprise in the form of the MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W for the iPhone and AirPods, and while it doesn't have a dock for an Apple Watch (you can charge it with the USB-C port too though), it's a compact version of the wireless charger that can be folded into a cute little cube and taken with you when you're out and about. It's all about portability with mobile games, after all, so this nifty little thingamajig is a handy gizmo to have in your back pocket.

The grip here is still the same, though - you'll have to tilt the stand at a certain angle to make sure your phone doesn't fall off with the case on. But as for the charging performance, I'm happy to report it's the same too, with 10% charged at 10 minutes.

I suppose my main gripe here is that, as per the safety instructions, you're actually meant to unplug the wireless charger from the power supply each time you're done charging, which, in all honesty, is a bit of a hassle.

I normally keep my charging station plugged in even when there's no device being charged, because it simply makes it more convenient to plug in a device whenever it needs charging. In the case of Ugreen's MagFlow chargers, that seemingly insignificant extra step of plugging and unplugging the power supply makes all the difference.

Overall, though, the Ugreen MagFlow 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 do offer the convenience of letting you charge your Apple devices at the same time wirelessly, most importantly with quick charging times for your phone. Heat is a non-issue, and they look lovely when nestled in a subtle corner of your workstation as a phone dock too - a quiet powerhouse keeping your essentials properly juiced and ready to go whenever you need them.