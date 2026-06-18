Honor Watch 6 review - "Sleek design, lots of features"

Connects seamlessly to apps on your phone

Lots of different watch face customisation

Great battery life

I have used a smartwatch for several years now, though mine is one that doesn't exactly connect to your phone for everyday use, and instead just tracks a lot of different things about your body. It's a low-key design, as I haven't ever understood what all the hype was about smartwatches that can fully integrate with your other technology. And maybe that's because I never gave them the chance. The Honor Watch 6 is a fantastic, large-screened smartwatch that has a lot going on with it.

The Honor Watch 6 uses AI technology to track the health and wellness of those wearing it. It's got a larger screen (you can download different skins onto it, which changes the feel of the watch faces, add videos or pictures as the background and more) but doesn't feel too heavy or as if it gets in the way. It's a very durable watch, made of recycled aluminium alloy. As soon as I set it up, the watch easily connected to my iPhone and started interacting with my phone.

When I get phone calls now, they ring through my Honor Watch 6, and I can answer these calls through my watch. This is such a little thing, but it really impressed me as there was no real lag or delay between calling my phone and seeing it on my watch. There are a few other office-like features, like the ability to use an AI Recorder to automatically generate smart voice notes and summaries when you are trying to be quick. There are also a lot of hands-free controls with the watch, allowing you to twist your arm to silence alarms or switch songs without touching the screen.

Most smartwatches are used for their sports tracking, which the Honor Watch 6 has. This watch has comprehensive tracking, which feels super accurate, allowing you to select activities like Badminton or Trail Running, which can be digitally understood and translated into charts that help you reach a better fitness goal. You can also be tracked through the AccuTrack system, a dual-band six-star GPS, so it's got safety features built in.

I felt my heart rate and my steps were extremely accurate, along with my blood oxygen levels, stress levels, and even my sleep cycles were tracked through this watch. The battery life also felt good as it didn't need much charging between long uses, so that you can accurately track what is going on with your body.

The screen is very bright and clear, even within direct sunlight, and it doesn't feel like you would scratch this one up easily, either.