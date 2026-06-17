And Roger review - "Heartfelt and emotional"

Emotional, personal story

Interactions that have meaning

It might make you cry

And Roger is a heartfelt, touching, narrative-based game that - at first - is full of mystery. That is, until everything clicks. The whole thing starts off with a click of a button, trying to fill in information like you would on the internet. But your email isn't right. Your password isn't correct. Everything starts to fall apart.

That feeling of something being off or wrong follows through as the story in And Roger develops. Each chapter has a different look into who you are as Sofia, with the first chapter seemingly you as a child, but you've woken up late, and you do not know the person sleeping on your couch. Oh, and your dad seems to be missing. It's strange, jarring, and there is a lot of helplessness as your actions through button presses feel frustrating and don't often make sense.

I don't want to spoil too much of And Roger - it's one of those things that needs to be experienced to really feel what is going on. You'll slowly start to understand the narrative, who these people are, why you are so confused, and what is happening around you. The use of interactions and puzzles is very interesting - the frustration plays out in front of you. Suddenly, there are moments when there is too much going on and too many buttons, feeling overwhelming.

Other times, the puzzles themselves take a bit to understand and fully figure out. There are puzzles that become very difficult to actually achieve, giving you reset after reset. The story is a bit difficult to match. It's a personal story, one that you are watching as an outsider while also being in control of the main character. The whole thing feels so deeply personal.

And Roger does get to a point where there is quite a bit of religion, but the whole emotional journey can be played in one sitting. It's beautiful in its own way, while being something that just makes you feel.