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And Roger review - "Heartfelt and emotional"

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By Jupiter Hadley
|
iOS + Android
| And Roger
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And Roger review - "Heartfelt and emotional"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
iOS + Android
| And Roger
  • Emotional, personal story
  • Interactions that have meaning
  • It might make you cry

And Roger is a heartfelt, touching, narrative-based game that - at first - is full of mystery. That is, until everything clicks. The whole thing starts off with a click of a button, trying to fill in information like you would on the internet. But your email isn't right. Your password isn't correct. Everything starts to fall apart.

That feeling of something being off or wrong follows through as the story in And Roger develops. Each chapter has a different look into who you are as Sofia, with the first chapter seemingly you as a child, but you've woken up late, and you do not know the person sleeping on your couch. Oh, and your dad seems to be missing. It's strange, jarring, and there is a lot of helplessness as your actions through button presses feel frustrating and don't often make sense. 

Meeting at the bakery in and Roger

I don't want to spoil too much of And Roger - it's one of those things that needs to be experienced to really feel what is going on. You'll slowly start to understand the narrative, who these people are, why you are so confused, and what is happening around you. The use of interactions and puzzles is very interesting - the frustration plays out in front of you. Suddenly, there are moments when there is too much going on and too many buttons, feeling overwhelming.

Other times, the puzzles themselves take a bit to understand and fully figure out. There are puzzles that become very difficult to actually achieve, giving you reset after reset. The story is a bit difficult to match. It's a personal story, one that you are watching as an outsider while also being in control of the main character. The whole thing feels so deeply personal.

being force-fed food in and Roger

And Roger does get to a point where there is quite a bit of religion, but the whole emotional journey can be played in one sitting. It's beautiful in its own way, while being something that just makes you feel. 

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And Roger review - "Heartfelt and emotional"

And Roger is a very emotional, well-made game with meaningful interactions. It just feels like a story that you need to play yourself.
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Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
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Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley