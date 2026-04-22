Honor 600 phone review - "Lots of AI features to enhance the phone"

When looking for a new phone, I often go with an iPhone as I have been in their ecosystem for quite a long time, and I always feel like it's going to be massively different from an Android phone.
But, as the charging cables have become the same as iPhones and phone technology has continued forward, I feel that Android is far less of a jump. Enter the Honor 600.
The Honor 600 is slightly thinner than your average phone, which uses both a fingerprint to unlock and a PIN code. I cannot remember the last time I had a fingerprint to unlock a phone that has a lot of AI stuff in it. The marketing is all about AI generally, which is sort of a big buzzword in the tech industry.
There are tons of different filters within the camera app, along with a lot of different modes. There's even a Diving Photo Mode that allows you to use the volume and on/off button on your phone to take pictures and videos, which is quite interesting and accessible.
Honor AI, which is already installed on the Honor 600, allows you to further use AI memories to record and manage content and create summaries for your content.
The AI Settings agent allows you to control a bunch of your regular settings, like volume and Bluetooth, by talking to the AI and asking what needs to be done. I do not feel these are exactly needed, but again, they work as good accessibility features.
I've already mentioned a lot of the AI features that have to do with the camera, but I want to talk about taking pictures anyway, as that's something most people do on their phones.
This phone has a 200MP ultra-clear night camera on a 1/1.3-inch sensor - all that to say it's a high-quality camera that has fantastic detail in its pictures. I was really impressed with the colour in a lot of the pictures (again, the AI colour engine is meant to be why this happens). The low-light photography is also good.
The size of the phone, which is just every-so-slightly smaller than my previous phone, is also very easy to handle. Even with playing games, the battery doesn't drain super fast either.