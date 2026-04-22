Honor 600 phone review - "Lots of AI features to enhance the phone"

Lots of AI-enhanced features

Great battery life

Connects to Apple products

When looking for a new phone, I often go with an iPhone as I have been in their ecosystem for quite a long time, and I always feel like it's going to be massively different from an Android phone.

But, as the charging cables have become the same as iPhones and phone technology has continued forward, I feel that Android is far less of a jump. Enter the Honor 600.

The Honor 600 is slightly thinner than your average phone, which uses both a fingerprint to unlock and a PIN code. I cannot remember the last time I had a fingerprint to unlock a phone that has a lot of AI stuff in it. The marketing is all about AI generally, which is sort of a big buzzword in the tech industry.

Lots of AI

Now, this phone is meant to flow seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, where you can easily one-tap share it to iPhone/Mac and to Apple Watch, which is great if you are looking to transition over to an Android phone.When it comes to the AI features, there are a lot of little things to do with images, much like other Honor phones. You can use AI on your phone to take images and create videos out of them, as well as AI editing for videos.

There are tons of different filters within the camera app, along with a lot of different modes. There's even a Diving Photo Mode that allows you to use the volume and on/off button on your phone to take pictures and videos, which is quite interesting and accessible.

Honor AI, which is already installed on the Honor 600, allows you to further use AI memories to record and manage content and create summaries for your content.

The AI Settings agent allows you to control a bunch of your regular settings, like volume and Bluetooth, by talking to the AI and asking what needs to be done. I do not feel these are exactly needed, but again, they work as good accessibility features.

What about the battery life and camera?

I found the Honor 600 to have fantastic battery life. I do feel that the phone does a good job of adjusting its screen brightness, which I feel will probably save some of your battery. The screen itself can become super bright, which is fantastic.

They do have 'AI battery scheduling', which just means smart battery use. This is the largest battery in the series. As someone who has been using this phone on and off, I found that the battery lasted three days before I even thought about charging it, which is fantastic. The Honor 600 says their battery is 5-year durable, which sounds very good too.

I've already mentioned a lot of the AI features that have to do with the camera, but I want to talk about taking pictures anyway, as that's something most people do on their phones.

This phone has a 200MP ultra-clear night camera on a 1/1.3-inch sensor - all that to say it's a high-quality camera that has fantastic detail in its pictures. I was really impressed with the colour in a lot of the pictures (again, the AI colour engine is meant to be why this happens). The low-light photography is also good.

And finally, gaming

The Honor 600 is an Android phone, as previously mentioned, and comes with Google Play and Game Centre pre-installed. Running games on the phone is easy, and there is enough space for tons of them, to be honest.

The size of the phone, which is just every-so-slightly smaller than my previous phone, is also very easy to handle. Even with playing games, the battery doesn't drain super fast either.