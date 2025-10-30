Gunnar The Witcher: Ciri glasses review - "Cintra-style eye comfort, if your temples can manage"

Gunnar's The Witcher: Ciri glasses block blue light and UV to keep your eyes comfy

Lovely Witcher details and a smaller round shape

Temples start to hurt after prolonged use

Now that Season 4 of The Witcher on Netflix is out (I still can't get over Geralt's new face), I figure it's the best time to don my new Gunnar The Witcher: Ciri glasses to see if I can immerse myself into the lore of The Continent even further (not that I ever want to live in such a horribly monster-infested world).

While I'm not about to start striking down foes as The Lion Cub of Cintra, I do feel a slight surge of power when I'm gaming on my phone or typing up a particularly fun review about anti-reflective glasses - mainly because I can go for hours on end without any eye strain, which is power enough in itself.

Table of contents:

Gunnar The Witcher: Ciri glasses design

Much like the White Wolf glasses variant, the package comes complete with a drawstring pouch, a microfibre cloth, and a themed leather case. I absolutely love how the collector's case has that textured feel that almost makes it seem worn-out - it's perfect for making you feel like a well-travelled warrior looking for some quick Coin.

More importantly, the Witcher Signs are etched gorgeously on the front - something I like better than the Wolf School one on Geralt's version.

The glasses themselves, however, have a more rounded frame that doesn't suit the shape of my face quite as well, but it still fits nonetheless. The leather-wrapped accents complement the overall Witcher vibe, while the temples sport Zireael sword motifs to remind everyone of the princess' combat prowess.

Gaming experience and performance

With Gunnar's patented lens technology, it's easy to forget I'm wearing glasses simply because my eyes don't feel tired while staring at my screen - and that alone is a huge feat. The amber tint feels very natural - in fact, taking them off at the end of the day makes me realise just how blue my screen actually is, and that's a testament to how well the lens can block blue light (and UV too, for that matter).

The officially licensed CD Projekt Red glasses are also smudge-resistant, and true enough, compared to my regular glasses (which are almost purposely designed to immortalise my fingerprints), they do a bang-up job of staying pristine in spite of myself, which is a pleasant surprise (much like Geralt's Child of Surprise).

The thing is, while the Witcher version of these glasses had a bridge problem, this one apparently has a temples problem, which keeps me from giving it full marks, no matter how cool they look.

What's The Verdict?

The problem with wearing glasses that keep my eyes comfy is that I'm inclined to wear them for hours and hours at a time. I'm not sure if it's the sturdy stainless steel weighing down on my face (or clamping around my head), or if I'm just not used to metal glasses anymore. But having these on for hours makes my temples hurt, and I can't, for the life of me, find the right adjustment for them.

That kind of defeats the purpose, in that sense, because while it's meant to be worn for hours at a time to keep the eye strain at bay, the material digging into my temples makes me want to take them off after prolonged use.

Still, the weird distortion when looking from the sides isn't as obvious here compared to the White Wolf glasses, and I suspect it might have something to do with the size and shape of the lenses themselves. Here's hoping my head somehow gets used to the fit, because I really do need to keep my eyes strain-free when games are getting flashier and phone screens are getting vibrant-er.