Gunnar The Witcher: Ciri glasses review - "Cintra-style eye comfort, if your temples can manage"

Now that Season 4 of The Witcher on Netflix is out (I still can't get over Geralt's new face), I figure it's the best time to don my new Gunnar The Witcher: Ciri glasses to see if I can immerse myself into the lore of The Continent even further (not that I ever want to live in such a horribly monster-infested world).
While I'm not about to start striking down foes as The Lion Cub of Cintra, I do feel a slight surge of power when I'm gaming on my phone or typing up a particularly fun review about anti-reflective glasses - mainly because I can go for hours on end without any eye strain, which is power enough in itself.
More importantly, the Witcher Signs are etched gorgeously on the front - something I like better than the Wolf School one on Geralt's version.
The glasses themselves, however, have a more rounded frame that doesn't suit the shape of my face quite as well, but it still fits nonetheless. The leather-wrapped accents complement the overall Witcher vibe, while the temples sport Zireael sword motifs to remind everyone of the princess' combat prowess.
The thing is, while the Witcher version of these glasses had a bridge problem, this one apparently has a temples problem, which keeps me from giving it full marks, no matter how cool they look.
That kind of defeats the purpose, in that sense, because while it's meant to be worn for hours at a time to keep the eye strain at bay, the material digging into my temples makes me want to take them off after prolonged use.
Still, the weird distortion when looking from the sides isn't as obvious here compared to the White Wolf glasses, and I suspect it might have something to do with the size and shape of the lenses themselves. Here's hoping my head somehow gets used to the fit, because I really do need to keep my eyes strain-free when games are getting flashier and phone screens are getting vibrant-er.