Menu
Gunnar Viscer glasses review - "eSports designed panoramic glasses"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
iOS + Android
  • One single lens
  • Ocular pocket that prevents dry eyes
  • Panoramic vision

I've seen my fair share of Gunnar gaming glasses over the last year, but I haven't seen a pair of glasses that look so much like snowboarding googles, made for gamers who are looking to protect their eyes from harmful blue light from devices!

This Gunnar Viscer is designed specifically for professional esports gamers, with a single toric lens that goes across the entire pair of glasses, meaning you get full coverage of what you see.

Front view of the Gunnar Viscer glasses

This wide, uninterrupted field of view allows for panoramic vision, which allows you to see without any sort of frames in the way. The Gunnar Viscer also sits close to your face to minimise air currents and trap humidity, which is said to help prevent dry eyes. It's an interesting design that has a lot of nice features that are perfectly aimed at serious gamers.

I will say, the Gunnar Viscer is very comfortable to wear and isn't too heavy, despite being such a big pair of glasses. They do block blue light and UV rays, which is very important in allowing you to game for longer. Otherwise, blue light and UV rays can cause eye strain and headaches, which is never what you want, but especially not when playing video games professionally.

They come in a very fun, pro esports puffy pouch, which also reminds me of a puffer jacket - which might be where the snowboarding googles feel came from - that has a high-quality feel to it, along with a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Side view of the Gunnar Viscer

This is currently Gunnar's only single-lens pair of glasses, and it does a great job of looking good, feeling good to wear, and ensuring that everywhere you view is covered! All of Gunnar's glasses do feel quite quality and don't feel like they'd easily break, which is always a plus as well.

Gunnar Viscer glasses review - "eSports designed panoramic glasses"

The Gunnar Viscer is a fantastic pair of glasses aimed at professional esports gamers, with lots of features that allow for longer gaming sessions.
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
X
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley