Gunnar Viscer glasses review - "eSports designed panoramic glasses"

One single lens

Ocular pocket that prevents dry eyes

Panoramic vision

I've seen my fair share of Gunnar gaming glasses over the last year, but I haven't seen a pair of glasses that look so much like snowboarding googles, made for gamers who are looking to protect their eyes from harmful blue light from devices!

This Gunnar Viscer is designed specifically for professional esports gamers, with a single toric lens that goes across the entire pair of glasses, meaning you get full coverage of what you see.

This wide, uninterrupted field of view allows for panoramic vision, which allows you to see without any sort of frames in the way. The Gunnar Viscer also sits close to your face to minimise air currents and trap humidity, which is said to help prevent dry eyes. It's an interesting design that has a lot of nice features that are perfectly aimed at serious gamers.

I will say, the Gunnar Viscer is very comfortable to wear and isn't too heavy, despite being such a big pair of glasses. They do block blue light and UV rays, which is very important in allowing you to game for longer. Otherwise, blue light and UV rays can cause eye strain and headaches, which is never what you want, but especially not when playing video games professionally.

They come in a very fun, pro esports puffy pouch, which also reminds me of a puffer jacket - which might be where the snowboarding googles feel came from - that has a high-quality feel to it, along with a microfiber cleaning cloth.

This is currently Gunnar's only single-lens pair of glasses, and it does a great job of looking good, feeling good to wear, and ensuring that everywhere you view is covered! All of Gunnar's glasses do feel quite quality and don't feel like they'd easily break, which is always a plus as well.