Gunnar Ingrid glasses - "Sleek and professional design."

Simple yet sleek design

Comes in three colors

Blocks out harmful light

Gunnar has a track record of creating all sorts of glasses, with the goal of helping the eye health of those who look at screens all day. You see, playing games and staring at screens can cause eye strain, which results in headaches and often trouble sleeping, especially for those who play late into the night. Though many of the Gunnar glasses are themed around video games, they also have a more feminine and subtle range.

The Gunnar Ingrid glasses are the latest addition to the Kista Collection, which is inspired by Nordic technology hubs. This collection specifically is aimed at celebrating the key role that women have in tech by creating glasses in classic feminine styles. The Ingrid features a narrow, cat-eye shaped lens, which isn't too large, creating a very sleek look.

As with all Gunnar glasses, these have Amber or Clear lens options, with the Amber lens being a tinted lens that blocks the majority of harmful blue light while also blocking all of the harmful UV light that can really put a strain on your eyes. The Clear lens still blocks out some blue light; however, the lack of tint makes it more ideal for those who work in art or want to see crisp colours when using their gaming devices.

Igrid comes in a few different colours: a classic black (called Onyx) that feels really versatile to wear, Cocoa Fade Crystle, which is a two-toned brown, with a bit of a fade effect, and Pink Flower, which is more of a tan, speckled look.

All of these glasses have a polymer frame and multi-barrel hinges, which means that they are durable and able to be worn all the time. I think that the look of the Ingrid Gunnar glasses is fantastic, making them a good pair to wear for an everyday style.