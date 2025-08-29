Gunnar Loop Glasses review - "Inspired by programmers"

Gunnar Loop is inspired by programmers

Quality glasses that reduce eye strain

Stylish and durable look

Gunnar is known for their range of gaming glasses, all of which are meant to stop eye strain when looking at computers or screens. As we all tend to look at our phones and devices all of the time, having a well-designed pair of glasses that can stop the harsh effects of gaming is something everyone needs.

The Gunnar Loop glasses are actually designed with gaming programmers in mind!

The Gunnar Loop glasses are inspired by computer programmers, with a sleek, rounded look to them. The sides of the glasses are metal, with a little design hinge that looks very stylish. This is made of stainless steel, so they are high quality, with the rest of the frames being made from precision-engineered polymer.

I personally really like how thin the sides of the glasses are - just sleek metal - compared to the roundness and hardness of the frame itself. There is even the word Gunnar across the bridge, barely visible, to show off more design.

These glasses come with three lens tint options: Amber, which is able to block out the most harmful light, clear, which still blocks out some light while giving you less tint on the world around you, and Amber/Sun Shift, which are essentially sunglasses built in!

The Gunnar Loop glasses also come with a sturdy glasses case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cleaning cloth. These little bonuses are more default in design, but they are still useful to have.