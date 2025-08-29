Menu
Gunnar Loop Glasses review - "Inspired by programmers"
By Jupiter Hadley
  • Gunnar Loop is inspired by programmers
  • Quality glasses that reduce eye strain
  • Stylish and durable look

Gunnar is known for their range of gaming glasses, all of which are meant to stop eye strain when looking at computers or screens. As we all tend to look at our phones and devices all of the time, having a well-designed pair of glasses that can stop the harsh effects of gaming is something everyone needs.

The Gunnar Loop glasses are actually designed with gaming programmers in mind!

Side view of the Gunnar Loop glasses

The Gunnar Loop glasses are inspired by computer programmers, with a sleek, rounded look to them. The sides of the glasses are metal, with a little design hinge that looks very stylish. This is made of stainless steel, so they are high quality, with the rest of the frames being made from precision-engineered polymer. 

I personally really like how thin the sides of the glasses are - just sleek metal - compared to the roundness and hardness of the frame itself. There is even the word Gunnar across the bridge, barely visible, to show off more design. 

These glasses come with three lens tint options: Amber, which is able to block out the most harmful light, clear, which still blocks out some light while giving you less tint on the world around you, and Amber/Sun Shift, which are essentially sunglasses built in! 

Gunnar Loop glasses in their case

The Gunnar Loop glasses also come with a sturdy glasses case, microfiber pouch, and microfiber cleaning cloth. These little bonuses are more default in design, but they are still useful to have.

Overall, the Gunnar Loop is another pair of fantastic gamer glasses that can very much help reduce the strain that video games can have on your eyes.
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley