Borderlands 4, Ripper Gunnar glasses review - "Comic-book inspired style"
By Jupiter Hadley
  • Stunning frames that call back to Borderlands 4
  • Officially licensed
  • Amber-tinted lens to help with eye strain

Gunnar is known for their gaming glasses, which primarily have a traditional look instead of being something that feels more of a bold statement. Many of their blue-light glasses have a focus on making sure that gamers can play more, without the issues that come with staring at screens for long periods of time.

Sometimes, however, Gunnar comes out with a pair of glasses that not only have a good function to them, but also really show off your favourites.

Gunnar Borderlands 4 Ripper Glasses from the front

The Gunnar Borderlands 4, Ripper glasses are a bold statement piece that not only shows off your love for Borderlands 4 but can also help you play for longer. The glasses are inspired by Borderlands and officially licensed, so you will have a lot of quality when it comes to how they look and feel.

The design of these gaming glasses showcases a comic-book effect that looks hand-drawn all around the frames. They are thicker to accommodate the design, but still very stylish. The frames are made of high-wrap, precision-engineered polymer with multi-barrel hinges. They don't feel flimsy in any way, either, so they would really stand the test of time.

Side angle of the Gunner Borderland 4 Ripper Glasses

Like all Gunnar glasses, the Borderlands 4, Ripper glasses have tinted lenses, though they only have one option: Amber. Amber is fantastic at blocking 100 per cent of UV light and blocking the majority of blue light, so your gaming sessions can be longer without eye strain and headaches. 

Top view of the Gunner Borderlands 4 Ripper Glasses

These glasses come with a very stylised, collectors' microfiber pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth to further the collection. They are a statement, but a useful statement that clearly showcases a fantastic series.

The Gunnar Borderlands 4 Ripper Glasses are a stylish addition to any collection, especially for gamers that want to get more playtime out of their devices without the harmful effects that light can have.
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley