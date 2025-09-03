Borderlands 4, Ripper Gunnar glasses review - "Comic-book inspired style"

Stunning frames that call back to Borderlands 4

Officially licensed

Amber-tinted lens to help with eye strain

Gunnar is known for their gaming glasses, which primarily have a traditional look instead of being something that feels more of a bold statement. Many of their blue-light glasses have a focus on making sure that gamers can play more, without the issues that come with staring at screens for long periods of time.

Sometimes, however, Gunnar comes out with a pair of glasses that not only have a good function to them, but also really show off your favourites.

The Gunnar Borderlands 4, Ripper glasses are a bold statement piece that not only shows off your love for Borderlands 4 but can also help you play for longer. The glasses are inspired by Borderlands and officially licensed, so you will have a lot of quality when it comes to how they look and feel.

The design of these gaming glasses showcases a comic-book effect that looks hand-drawn all around the frames. They are thicker to accommodate the design, but still very stylish. The frames are made of high-wrap, precision-engineered polymer with multi-barrel hinges. They don't feel flimsy in any way, either, so they would really stand the test of time.

Like all Gunnar glasses, the Borderlands 4, Ripper glasses have tinted lenses, though they only have one option: Amber. Amber is fantastic at blocking 100 per cent of UV light and blocking the majority of blue light, so your gaming sessions can be longer without eye strain and headaches.

These glasses come with a very stylised, collectors' microfiber pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth to further the collection. They are a statement, but a useful statement that clearly showcases a fantastic series.