Hecate G2000 Pro review - "Stylish lighting and sound!"

Stunning lighting

Compact yet powerful speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

It's rare that I get hooked on an item just because of the way it looks. With that said, the Hecate G2000 Pro looks absolutely stunning - I don't know if it's the shape of the speakers, having all of these angles despite being so compact, or if it's the transparent outside, showing off the TempoFlow Lighting Technology.

But these speakers just look amazing, as you can clearly see!

Now, I do understand that sound is very important for a pair of speakers. I am happy to report that even though I absolutely love the look of these speakers, they do actually have fantastic sound!

You can expect 7.1 surround sound, allowing whatever music you are listening to to come through crisp. If you are playing games and have the Hecate G2000 Pro hooked up to your device, you can even hear pinpoint directional accuracy, making these such a fantastic, compact pair of speakers to listen to.

The lights inside the Hexcate G2000 Pro are fantastic, as previously stated, but as you listen to music or play games, the light itself dances around with what you are doing. This sort of dynamic, vibrant lighting is absolutely fantastic. I do love how compact the speakers are, while also being somewhat of a statement piece within your set-up.

Of course, the Hexcate G2000 pro can be connected to your mobile device via the Bluetooth button, though I did need to do a bit of a reset on my pair before it would connect to my phone. Once it was connected, however, by tapping the Bluetooth button, the inside lights started scrolling blue around them, sort of like a loading bar. It's a cute detail!

If you want to use these as a pair of PC or Console speakers, you can also use the included USB-A, USB-C or AUX cables to connect them.