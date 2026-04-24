RIG R8 Pro HX headset review - "Unparalleled audio that - oh my goodness, a charging base!"

The RIG R8 Pro HX headset is the complete package in both form and function

Swappable mod plates, removable battery, and RGB charging base

Reasonably priced at $179.99

I'm not entirely sure why, but I've been listening to game soundtracks a whole lot more than usual lately - on yesterday's menu was Ghost of Tsushima and how it teleported me to Japan, while just this morning, right before writing this review, it was Final Fantasy VIII on loop. That one sent me back in time to chunky pixel art and hours of grinding you can't auto your way out of - which I suppose simply tells you how important sound can be when it comes to emotion and immersion.

To be honest, RIG has always blown me away with its dedication to sound - their tagline says it all, in fact. This time around, I genuinely couldn't find anything to nitpick about with the RIG R8 Pro, and at $179.99, that's just mindblowing to me.

Ooh, look at those lights go

You've pretty much got the whole package here - there's the headset itself, a transmitter, a USB-C to USB-A charging and data cable, and a charging base. A charging base!

I'm sorry if that's the first thing I gravitated towards - I may or may not even have initially tossed the headset aside just to ooh-and-ahh at the base - but this is the first time I've ever encountered a headset with its own dedicated charging station.

And the best part of it all is that it's got RGB lights running along the bottom - and if you're anything like superficial ol' me, that alone should seal the deal.

The shiny things are purely cosmetic, of course, but you can cycle the colours and the pulsing effects however you want to. I also really appreciate how the USB-C port is tucked neatly underneath to eliminate any messy cable woes, and just in case you need to, you can even use the base as a passthrough port for the transmitter (I don't see this being very useful down the line, though).

As for the headset itself (again, apologies for getting easily distracted), it's sleek, looks premium, and doesn't make me feel like I'm trying to decipher ancient puzzles when it comes to its controls.

Fumbling for the buttons is simple - there's a button for the power, a slider for the volume, and a Bluetooth button. There's one final button to help manage calls - that I'm not a huge fan of - but I suppose there's only so much you can do while trying to remain minimalist.

What made my jaw drop with the way it's built is how sturdy it apparently is. There's a tension test that the RIG team did during the media briefing where they essentially twisted the band in all sorts of unholy ways, which was absolutely horrific to me. I mean, I've always been extremely careful with my devices, and I would never willingly subject my belongings to such abuse just to prove a point.

But prove a point they did, and I was once again blown away. The R8 Pro definitely passed the test, and even though I'm never going to take out my frustrations on my poor headset, I guess it's reassuring to know it won't break at the slightest ragequit.

Tinkering around with the headset upon opening the package also led me to a delightful discovery - something that surprised even my usually aloof husband. There's a removable battery concealed inside one of the earcups.

Yes, it's the year 2026, and replaceable batteries are once again in vogue. Faith in humanity restored.

Music to my ears

Now, I know I'm no competitive esports gamer, nor will I ever be. I can't possibly hope to understand how first-person shooters work, but I can definitely tell you that sound is just as important even when you're off the battlefield and lounging around your small-town hero's starting village.

Even agonising over the best backpack management strategy in your main menu needs the appropriate music in the background, which is why I've never been one to mute my RPGs (except when I'm trying not to be a menace in public).

The R8 Pro boasts custom-built graphene drivers and carries an impressive amount of heavy machinery underneath, but they're lightweight and comfy, and you can easily switch between the dual 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth modes with the tap of a button.

I like how the dual mode lets me play my game but at the same time leaves me free to take calls as well, because when dear ol' Mum calls, "I'm in the middle of a game" is no excuse.

Apparently, if you purchase the extra transmitters from RIG, you can connect the headset to up to four different devices using four different USB-C adapters - and at a whopping 60-hour battery life, you can bet the connection to all those four devices can take the heat.

Daiso, er, Audio Above All

This brings me to the customisable bits of the RIG R8 Pro, where, just like the R5 Spear Pro , you can swap out different mod plates. You can also switch out the ear cups themselves - a nice touch since I prefer something else other than the included leather cushions - and what's awesome about these customisations is that RIG will be releasing the files for the mod plates so tech-savvy gamers and/or influencers can 3D-print their own plates.

That's honestly such a thoughtful feature that proves RIG is really trying its best to offer value for the community. As it is, though, I quite like the included mod plates with the company slogan "Audio Above All" (or AAA, not Daiso Japan's three-arrow logo). It's easy to snap them in and out of place with the magnets, especially since none of the buttons or ports is in the way.

Finally, there's the RIG Navigator app too, where you can play around with the mic gain, the EQ, and other audio settings, should you so wish. I didn't feel like I needed to, given I'm not exactly an audiophile, but it's nice to have the option if I ever feel like experimenting. Plus, the USB-C charging cable can also be used to make the wireless headset wired, so if zero latency is your thing, that should do the trick.

Overall, the RIG R8 Pro improves upon everything its predecessor had and more. The dedicated charging base and the removable battery are both game-changers, so to speak, and I daresay there's likely nothing else I'd want and need from a pair of headphones at this unbeatable price.