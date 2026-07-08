GameSir T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Wireless Controller review - "Wonderfully whimsical"

After my wonderful experience with the GameSir G7 Pro, I was eager to test out their latest controller. The T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Wireless controller is a lovely little device brought to life in pastel pink, purple, and blue. It’s rare to see such a feminine design for a controller, and as a gamer girl, I absolutely love it.

The GameSir T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Controller is Breathtaking

The GameSir T7 Pro Sugar Whirl controller arrives nestled snugly within a cardboard box. Upon opening it, you’ll discover the controller, charging dock, USB cord, and PC Wireless adapter. I was immediately struck by the beauty of the pastel swirl design. You’ll also find a user manual, a GameSir sticker, and a code for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Compatible with Android, Xbox, and PC, the GameSir T7 Pro utilises the same button layout as the G7 Pro, with the left joystick above the D-pad and the right joystick below the X, Y, A, and B buttons. Along the top, you’ll spot the right and left bumpers and triggers as well as a USB charging port. Conversely, the bottom edge sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and the pairing button.

On the back, you’ll see travel toggles for both triggers, a toggle for changing the active connection mode, and a pair of paddle buttons. The device has enough heft to feel sturdy while still being light enough to keep your hands from tiring during long gameplay sessions.

Pairing the Sugar Whirl with your device is hassle-free. For Android, make sure the toggle is set to Bluetooth, hold the pairing button for a few seconds, and tap Scan for devices on your phone or tablet. When using the T7 Pro with Xbox or PC, you can use a wired connection or plug in the included dongle.

Use the GameSir Nexus App to Customise Your Experience

You can use the GameSir Nexus app to customise your experience. Install the app on your PC or Xbox and connect to the T7 Pro. With the app open, you’ll be free to remap buttons, adjust the joystick and trigger dead zones, and curve alignments.

You can also change the level of vibration and customise the RGB lighting. It even lets you change the brightness and colour of the lights emanating from particular buttons. The GameSir Nexus app is incredibly intuitive, so it’s easy to manoeuvre through and make only the adjustments you need.

Retailing at $89.99 USD, this delicious little device features drift-proof TMR joysticks and four rumble motors for immersive haptic feedback. These joysticks allow for smooth movement and are quick to rebound to their default position upon release. The D-pad and ABXY buttons feature a durable membrane that’s smooth to the touch and requires only gentle presses. GameSir’s promise that this button design eliminates finger fatigue isn’t just hot air.

The T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Controller lets You Switch Between Long and Short Trigger Travel

You can use trigger toggles to switch between short trigger travel and long trigger travel modes. With short trigger travel enabled, you’ll have better response times as the trigger doesn’t push in as far and springs up instantly.

Long trigger travel allows for smoother, if slightly less responsive, control, making it great for racing games where you need to consistently put the pedal to the metal. Whether racing through magical environments in Disney Speedstorm, kicking serious in Dead Effect, or exploring the history of video games in Evoland 2, the triggers provided a more than satisfactory level of response.

Of course, since it’s designed for Xbox, I had to test it out on my Series X, and it didn’t disappoint. GameSir’s latest controller offered precision and responsiveness, whether I was slaughtering bounty hunters in High on Life 2, fighting evil in Alan Wake 2, or exploring the legendary lands of Skyrim.

A Wonderfully Whimsical Controller

The T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Wireless controller is another win for GameSir . The pastel cotton-candy and morning sky-inspired aesthetic gives the device a warm, enchanting vibe. But the Sugar Whirl’s appeal goes so much deeper than its appearance.

Behind its soft hues lies a beast of a controller offering immediate response times and durable buttons. The Mag-Res TMR joysticks allow for great precision and instantly bounce back to their resting place when released. Further, the GameSir Nexus app makes it easier to adjust everything from button mapping to vibration levels with just a few clicks.