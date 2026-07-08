GameSir T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Wireless Controller review - "Wonderfully whimsical"

After my wonderful experience with the GameSir G7 Pro, I was eager to test out their latest controller. The T7 Pro Sugar Whirl Wireless controller is a lovely little device brought to life in pastel pink, purple, and blue. It’s rare to see such a feminine design for a controller, and as a gamer girl, I absolutely love it.
Compatible with Android, Xbox, and PC, the GameSir T7 Pro utilises the same button layout as the G7 Pro, with the left joystick above the D-pad and the right joystick below the X, Y, A, and B buttons. Along the top, you’ll spot the right and left bumpers and triggers as well as a USB charging port. Conversely, the bottom edge sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and the pairing button.
On the back, you’ll see travel toggles for both triggers, a toggle for changing the active connection mode, and a pair of paddle buttons. The device has enough heft to feel sturdy while still being light enough to keep your hands from tiring during long gameplay sessions.
Pairing the Sugar Whirl with your device is hassle-free. For Android, make sure the toggle is set to Bluetooth, hold the pairing button for a few seconds, and tap Scan for devices on your phone or tablet. When using the T7 Pro with Xbox or PC, you can use a wired connection or plug in the included dongle.
You can also change the level of vibration and customise the RGB lighting. It even lets you change the brightness and colour of the lights emanating from particular buttons. The GameSir Nexus app is incredibly intuitive, so it’s easy to manoeuvre through and make only the adjustments you need.
Retailing at $89.99 USD, this delicious little device features drift-proof TMR joysticks and four rumble motors for immersive haptic feedback. These joysticks allow for smooth movement and are quick to rebound to their default position upon release. The D-pad and ABXY buttons feature a durable membrane that’s smooth to the touch and requires only gentle presses. GameSir’s promise that this button design eliminates finger fatigue isn’t just hot air.
Long trigger travel allows for smoother, if slightly less responsive, control, making it great for racing games where you need to consistently put the pedal to the metal. Whether racing through magical environments in Disney Speedstorm, kicking serious in Dead Effect, or exploring the history of video games in Evoland 2, the triggers provided a more than satisfactory level of response.
Of course, since it’s designed for Xbox, I had to test it out on my Series X, and it didn’t disappoint. GameSir’s latest controller offered precision and responsiveness, whether I was slaughtering bounty hunters in High on Life 2, fighting evil in Alan Wake 2, or exploring the legendary lands of Skyrim.
Behind its soft hues lies a beast of a controller offering immediate response times and durable buttons. The Mag-Res TMR joysticks allow for great precision and instantly bounce back to their resting place when released. Further, the GameSir Nexus app makes it easier to adjust everything from button mapping to vibration levels with just a few clicks.