Doumon 3 Pro review - "Two accounts, one catcher"

Auto-catcher for Pokemon Go

Two accounts on one device

Lots of additional settings

I am a huge Pokemon Go player, who has my own Go Plus+ for catching Pokemon! In recent months, Pokemon Go has removed the ability to purchase the physical Go Plus+ for devices, and hinted at an in-game system that doesn't require the physical item to be carried around. Though this item hasn't appeared yet, the price of the Go Plus+ Devices that are left has skyrocketed. So, it's interesting to see the Duomon 3 Pro, which is an unofficial auto catcher.

The Duomon 3 Pro does work a little differently than the Go Plus+ - for starters, you can connect two accounts to one device. As someone who is often playing with their partner and their child, this does really cut back on the things that you need to remember to charge. This device does have its own app, which has settings for both individual players that are connected to it. You can see the number of Pokemon it caught, the number of stops that it has spun, and then can tinker with settings that allow you to not catch unknown Pokemon on your device, or change the light or volume.

When you press on the Duomon 3 Pro, you can hear, via a robot voice, how many Pokemon you have caught and how many stops you have spun. The device also speaks to you when you are out of storage, letting you know. It's handy, but I do miss Pikachu's little voice.

You can set up auto-reconnect and turn off vibrations (one of the main issues people had with the Go Plus+) through this app, which is handy! I found that the Duomon 3 Pro, once you have the individual app installed, is very straightforward when it comes to connecting to Pokemon Go. It seemed to do just as good a job as my Go Plus+ does, catching everything it possibly can. I do like the toggle on/off switch (instead of the push button to connect) and find the extra noises to be pretty useful. You can also easily charge this device with the included charging spot, and it comes with a cute carrying case that has a bunch of little items that can be pressed onto it. It's just a neat little alternative!

Oh, and if you're looking to get a few more extra perks while you're out and about, how about taking a peek at our list of Pokemon Go codes too?