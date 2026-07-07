OXS Thunder Duo X Gaming Speaker System review - "Sound all around you"

Fantastic surround sound

Connects seamlessly via Bluetooth

Enhanced gaming experience

Maybe speakers that you can attach to your gaming chair have been a thing for years, and I have just never seen them. Or maybe this is a totally new invention, and I am excited about it. The OXS Thunder Duo X gaming speaker system feels like a complete gaming setup's dream. There are two beautiful speakers that can go in front of you, possibly hooked up to a PC, Nintendo Switch or any device that you want to game on, along with a chair pillow speaker that fits well on gaming chairs to provide surround sound.

These speakers look fantastic. There is dynamic RGB lighting, which feels like it's made for gamers. You can play around with the different effects, from flames to flow to lightning, and so much more. The lights can even move with the sound that you hear. It's just a sleek-looking pair of speakers!

Beyond these speakers, the OXS Thunder Duo X has a speaker that straps to the top of gaming chairs. These are meant for higher gaming chairs specifically, and add surround sound to your sides, so that you can easily get immersed in your games. You can connect via Bluetooth to the main speakers, then the headrest speaker can be linked with the main speakers to hear all of your game around you, using the dongle that goes into the back of the main speakers. It's a bit of a faff to get things sorted, but once it is connected, it all works fine.

The neck speaker is completely wireless and does need charging from time to time, but charges relatively quickly. I didn't find it to be a huge deal to unclip the back of the speaker and plug it in.

I do feel the way this sound is being projected, both in front of you and on the sides of your head, is absolutely stunning. The quality of these speakers is grand. The headrest is very comfortable, with a lot of cushioning, but at the same time, the material feels like it wouldn't get sweaty and is easy to wash off, if that makes sense. It feels like the needs of long-term gaming were really thought about with all of this!