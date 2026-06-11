Spongebob SquarePants Cable Guy Holdems Mini review - "The whole gang is here!"

They've got 4 SpongeBob Characters

Great facial expressions

Can hold your smaller devices

We have a big SpongeBob SquarePants fan in the household, so when I saw these little Cable Guys Holdem Minis with the SpongeBob SquarePants theme, I knew they'd have perfect places inside Robin's room. She already had Mr Krabs, but wanted the rest of the collection so that she could have them dotted around, holding her devices and items.

SpongeBob SquarePants is more popular than ever, becoming a huge icon in households around the world. The Cable Guys Holdems are smaller versions of their device-holding series, which are perfect for mobile phones, earbuds and the like. They do get quite covered up with larger devices, but at the same time they are very stable.

I do like that when you have a collection of Cable Guys, they all sort of slot together, at an angle, so that they can be displayed in little groups. This is extremely adorable! All of them also have the same underwater background, which you can use to display your Cable Guys Minis, if you want them to stay in their podium-style box.

Mr Krabs and Squidward are both extremely well designed. I love the cheeky smile that Mr Krabs has and the disappointed expression of Squidward. Patrick has a bit of a bigger smile than I expect him to have, if that makes sense, as he does look a little silly with his belly out like that.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the Cable Guys Mini Holdem that I would be most critical of. I hate to say it, but SpongeBob SquarePants' teeth aren't quite right for me. The teeth have a thinner, yellow bit that goes into the white bit, looking a little strange. There is also a gap connecting the smiling mouth to the top of the face.

These are extremely tiny details, but as SpongeBob is the main guy, these are something that instantly stuck out to me. I do still think that the SpongeBob SquarePants Cable Guys Holdems Mini are fantastic figures that bring a bit of joy and fun to your gaming space, and they have their own use as well.